05:40 GMT +306 April 2017
    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un supervised a ballistic rocket launching drill of Hwasong artillery units of the Strategic Force of the KPA on the spot in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang March 7, 2017

    US General: Preemptive Strike May Be 'Only Option Left' With North Korea

    © REUTERS/ KCNA
    Military & Intelligence
    217002

    US President Donald Trump's first choice for secretary of defense, Jack Keane, has warned that North Korea's nuclear missile program may require the US to use what he called the “only option left” to Washington — a large-scale military strike.

    Keane, a retired four-star general and current chairman of the Institute for the Study of War, declined Trump's offer to serve as secretary of defense, citing personal issues connected with the recent death of his wife from Parkinson's disease.

    "A preemptive strike against launch facilities, underground nuclear sites, artillery and rocket response forces and regime leadership targets may be the only option left on the table," Keane cautioned in an interview with the Times of London.

    "We are rapidly and dangerously moving towards a military option."

    The remarks echo those Trump himself made, ahead of his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday. He said that the US is ready for an alternative, in case China doesn't put enough pressure on Kim Jong-un's regime to abate its nuclear ambitions.

    Pedestrians pass infront of US and Japan flags on the Eisenhower Executive Office Building next to the White House on April 27, 2015 in Washington, DC
    © AFP 2017/ MANDEL NGAN
    Trump Tells Abe US to Boost Military Capabilities to Counter North Korea
    "China will either decide to help us with North Korea, or they won't," Trump said, adding that "if China is not going to solve North Korea, we will."

    Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has dubbed Pyongyang "an imminent threat," based on its recent actions and significant advances both with nuclear warheads and with ballistic missiles.

    While some experts have proposed peaceful means of dealing with the problem, such as having unconditional talks with the North Koreans, or suspending or limiting the annual Foal Eagle military drills between South Korea and the US, others appear to be losing faith in diplomacy.

    "Sanctions have not worked against North Korea and I doubt more sanctions will and I don't believe sanctions against China will work any better," Keane said.

    "Our last three presidents spanning over 20 years have failed to stop the North Korean nuclear program," he said, adding that he hopes Trump's team will succeed.   

      Lickie Weeks
      "China will either decide to help us with North Korea, or they won't," Trump said, adding that "if China is not going to solve North Korea, we will."
      -----
      What did China do the last time the US tried to "solve" North Korea in the early 1950's?
      cast235
      Careful. This could lead to war with ASIA countries. They tired of bullies.

      There are options BUT as always IF U.S is called ONLY military is used.
      Look at Syria, where countless civilians are been massacred, children too, by U.S coalition.
      They LUCKY that Geneva was involved. I would had NOT add any political solution when it was U.S and U.K, France, Germany, NATO etc, that armed , funded illegally. thousands of terrorists to depose ASSAD. That weakened the country until it was taking by terrorists , that now want to play heroes.
