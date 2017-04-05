New Norwegian Defense Leaves Country Defenseless, Embarrassing Report Finds

With the exception of the Telemark battalion (with around 470 soldiers), intelligence battalion and special forces, the Norwegian Army was found to lack units that are ready for battle within a few hours. With only one brigade, and with weak range of anti-aircraft and artillery, the Norwegian Armed Forces was found to be able to defend an area corresponding to a middle-size Norwegian municipality with an area of 600 square kilometers, such as Rissa, Vardø and Førde — compared to the country's total area of 385,000 square kilometers. The highly limited impact force made it thus difficult to defend Norway from potential aggression until the arrival of allies. However, the report also found vulnerabilities in encrypted communication, also with allies, especially over long distances.
Nina Græger, senior researcher at the Norwegian Institute of International Affairs (NUPI), argued that the situation gave every reason for concern.
"One may ask whether it is possible to set up a defense that is good enough to parry the threats without having to go far beyond the economic framework," Nina Græger said, reminding that the Norwegian forces will also be sued in international missions to contribute to a fairer burden-sharing with its NATO allies.
At present, Norway is facing two defensive strategies. The first one is dubbed "the maneuver concept" and was utilized by the Germans at the beginning of WW2, with forces in a flux to put the enemy off balance. A similar strategy was adopted by Norway until 2000, but with three times as many soldiers as today.
The second options is the so-called "exchange concept," with such historical examples as the "trench war" during WW1, the Maginot Line or the Mannerheim Line during WW2, neither of which proved truly successful. Today, this concept is embodied in forces with a capacity for attack from long distance, with long-range precision weapons, such as missiles, fired from ground level, aircraft or naval vessels. According to Brandvik, the latter option is beneficial in that it is likely to limit losses, while it also may be difficult to stop the opponent in this manner.
One thing that is always assumed in these 'leaked' reports to friendly newspapers (which are blatant attempts at getting more money) is that Russia has a huge army in the Kola Peninsula just waiting to grab whatever parts of Norway that is undefended.
midtifleisen
It might have been a worry during the cold war, when the USSR had plans to go on the offensive in case of war, and actually had forces with tanks, guns and the whole shebang in the area to do this. As far as I know, Russia does not have these divisions there anymore.
So the Norwegian defence has essentially figured out there is no need for actual territorial defense anymore. The Norwegian defense forces are undergoing drastic changes. They will be more integrated with NATO/US/Germany, and lose most of their operational independence.
It will be less defense as most people think of the word, and more 'pro-active' defense. Essentially the new plans are that long range missiles and F-35 planes will attack bases deep inside Russia. After that, nuclear weapons will presumably have made everyone unable to continue.