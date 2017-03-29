US Soldier Dies in Northern Syria

A US servicemember who had been taking part in anti-Daesh coalition military operations has died in northern Syria on March 29, according to Stripes.com. An unidentified spokesperson for Operation Inherent Resolve stated that it was believed that the American died of natural causes.

© AP Photo/ Felipe Dana US Coalition Commander Says 'We Probably Had Role' in High Casualties in Mosul

No additional details have been provided.

Launched in 2014, Operation Inherent Resolve is a US-led military campaign in Syria and Iraq, primarily against Daesh, that claims to have killed more than 45,000 militants in the region. There have also been 17 American casualties, according to official body counts.

The ongoing war in Syria has displaced some 12 million people, many of them flooding surrounding nations, as well as Europe, making it the largest humanitarian crisis since World War II, according to the United Nations.