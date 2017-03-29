Register
03:31 GMT +329 March 2017
Live
    Search
    Israeli naval soldiers honor guard walks past a poster of a submarine as they wait for the arrival of a new navy submarine Rahav in the military port in Haifa, Israel, Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2016.

    Israel Upgrades Its Warships to Brace for Hezbollah Rockets

    © AP Photo/ Ariel Schalit
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 5211

    The Israeli Navy will include extra “Iron Dome” missile launchers on its Sa’ar 6 missile ships being manufactured in Germany.

    The four Sa’ar ships were designed to feature an iron dome missile launcher, but they will now have two iron dome pods each, the Jerusalem Post reported. Hezbollah has amassed a growing stockpile of rockets and long-range rounds that put some of Israel’s “offshore assets” within firing range.

    "Because of this growing threat, we’re adding another [iron dome] launcher on the Sa’ar 6," an Israeli defense official told Defense News. Both cannons will be able to fire up to 20 Tamir interceptors, the official added. 

    The iron domes are specifically designed for cheap, disruptive rockets Hezbollah could launch from Lebanon, Defense News added. Nonetheless, the last-minute design change is likely to extend the expected delivery timeline. 

    A recent op-ed in Haaretz contends that Hezbollah is Israel’s "real threat." 

    "Is a balance of terror being established between Iran and Israel similar to the one between the Soviet Union and United States during the Cold War?" the op-ed asks rhetorically. Hezbollah’s capability comprises "the greatest challenge facing the IDF [Israeli Defense Force] and its commander," contributor Moshe Arens writes.

    Hezbollah fighters at the front-line of the Syrian Arab Army near Palmyra–Homs road
    © Sputnik/ Mikhail Voskresenskiy
    Hezbollah of Discord: Syria and Israel Squabble Over Assad's Ally

    Israel believes Hezbollah maintains a stockpile of at least 100,000 missiles, according to the Jerusalem Post.

    Israeli defense companies have begun testing sea-based drones to patrol regional waters and rain down high-powered missiles against land and naval targets. On March 9, Sputnik reported that the Israeli Navy had conducted its first successful testing of a Spike missile from an unmanned surface vehicle.

    Related:

    Israel Taking Part in Int'l Air Force Drills in Greece Alongside Pilots From UAE
    Netanyahu: Trump 'Showing Commitment to Israel by Turning Words Into Policies'
    US Senate Confirms Trump Nominee David Friedman to Be US Ambassador to Israel
    Russian Offer to Host Israel-Palestine Peace Talks Still in Force
    Israel Defense Forces Deny Claims of Losing Aircraft Over Syria
    Tags:
    missile, Israeli Defense Forces (IDF), Hezbollah, Israel
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Снимок Maja and Thomas чешского фотографа Simona Nalepkova, победивший в Национальном конкурсе 2017 Sony World Photography Awards
    2017 Sony World Photography Awards: Fantastic National Awards Winners Revealed
    It's a Kind of Magic
    It's a Kind of Magic
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok