Register
02:28 GMT +309 March 2017
Live
    Search
    Protector at sea

    Israeli Sea Drones Start Firing Missiles

    © The Jerusalem Post
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    164778

    While unmanned aerial vehicles have been increasingly represented across military portfolios, Israel is working on an unmanned remotely-operated surface vehicle. For the first time, Israel successfully tested its Spike missile system from a USV, the Jerusalem Post reports.

    The Protector, a Rafael-made unmanned surface vehicle (USV), has begun live-missile testing, IHS Jane’s reports. A Rafael representative said that the Spike ‘fire-and-forget’ missile system, also made by Rafael, launched an "undisclosed variant" of the missile against a variety of moving waterborne targets. 

    Marijuana
    © AP Photo/ Eduardo Verdugo
    Israel Decriminalizes Recreational Marijuana

    The USV conducted surveillance, in addition to packing weapons, expanding the range of missions it can accomplish, according to a DefenseNews report. The third-generation USVs have been rolled out with new features to "make them more robust," a US Navy official said in July 2016, "so that if they take a hit (from machine guns or anti-tank missiles) they’ll be able to come home." Rafael, a company owned by the state of Israel, contracted the construction of the USVs to the US, DefenseNews reported. 

    A Rafael spokesman previously touted the Protector for its ability to give “remote operators” the opportunity to “plan, prioritize, and execute” missions “by day and by night, under adverse weather conditions, without exposure to risk.” 

    Rafael's Protector
    © Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd.
    Rafael's Protector

    The Israeli military can now “pinpoint attack” both "land or naval targets," Rafael said in a statement to the Jerusalem Post. The capability enables "safe vessel operation, with no risk to the operating force from a remote command and control room or from aboard other naval platforms," the company said, adding that it can inflict "catastrophic" damage. The “Protector’s capabilities are a major force multiplier for navies,” Moshe Elazar, chief of land and naval systems at Rafael, said.   


    Related:

    Israel Shrugs Off US Criticism of Settlements Policy Despite Major Military Aid
    Israel Searching for New Allies Despite Record Military Aid Package From US
    US Congress Not to Be Bound by New Deal to Allocate Military Aid to Israel
    US, Israel Agree Huge, Record-Breaking (and Illegal) Military Aid Deal
    Israel Brandishes 'Iron Dome of the Sea' in Huge Maritime Military Drills
    Tags:
    unmanned surface vehicle (USV), spike, drones, Rafael Advanced Defense Systems, Moshe Elazar, Israel, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      avatar
      Normpich
      Easy Prey for an AK47, and will be from now on "Hackers Toy" to Sink!
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Russian Women Rocking Traditionally Male-Dominated Occupations
    Russian Women Rocking Traditionally Male-Dominated Occupations
    Real-Life Superwoman
    Real-Life Superwoman
    US Interventions in World Politics: Infographic
    US Interventions in World Politics

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok