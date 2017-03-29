Register
29 March 2017
    In this July 24, 2016 file photo, a US military personal stands guard during a graduation ceremony for Afghan troops, in Lashkargah, capital of southern Helmand province, Afghanistan.

    After 15 Years of Wars in Mideast, Pentagon Shifts Strategy to Russia, China

    © AP Photo/ Abdul Khaliq
    Military & Intelligence
    After 15 years of direct involvement in military conflicts in the Middle East, the American military is working on a new strategy that would focus on other "existential threats" to the United States which include Russia and China.

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The military strategy of the United States currently being developed seeks to shift emphasis from the Middle East to global existential threats that include Russia, China and violent extremist organizations (VEO), a senior Department of Defense official told Sputnik on Tuesday.

    "We have been focused on the Middle East for 15 years and so we are now developing a military strategy that turns to threats posed by Russia, China and VEO’s in that order," the official said.

    NATO troops
    © AP Photo/ Octav Ganea, Mediafax
    What's Behind US' Shift From Cooperation With Russia to 'Deterrence and Defense'
    The official noted that the US military strategy under development encompasses threats known as the "4+1."

    Besides Russia, China and VEOs, the US threat equation also identifies North Korea and Iran as threats.

    However, the official explained that while "Russia and China are existential threats to the United States, North Korea and Iran currently are not."

    The official pointed out while the US defense leaders put much thinking in the 4+1 threats, they are also considering other contingencies.

    "For example, we wonder how we would respond to a crisis in both the European and Pacific areas of operation and a simultaneous humanitarian disaster in the homeland," the official added.

    U.S. soldiers from the 2nd Battalion, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division at the M1A2 Abrams battle tank during a military exercise at the Gaiziunu Training Range in Pabrade some 60km.(38 miles) north of the capital Vilnius, Lithuania
    © AFP 2017/ Mindaugas Kulbis
    Decline of the Abrams: Why US Cannot Ignore Russia’s Superior Tank Design
    The US military strategy developed by the Defense Department supports the President’s national security strategy.

    President Donald Trump must produce his national security strategy by June 20.

    The national military strategy represents the best advice that senior military commanders can provide to the Secretary of Defense, the defense official also noted.

