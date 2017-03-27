Register
22:42 GMT +327 March 2017
Live
    Search
    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un watches the rocket launch (File)

    Eyes on North Korea as Another Nuke Test Expected Soon

    © REUTERS/ KCNA
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 22412

    Speculation is swirling that Pyongyang is poised to conduct a sixth nuclear test next month, with foreign media outlets reporting increased excavation activity near the testing site at Punggye-ri.

    South Korea’s Yonhap News Agency quoted an unnamed Beijing-based functionary as saying, "It concerns me that the North is doing excavation work at two tunnels (of the site)," the diplomatic source based in Beijing told Yonhap. "Lots of analysis and evaluation will be needed to determine whether both of them, when completed, will be used to conduct nuclear tests simultaneously or at a short interval and what nuclear materials will be used."

    He also speculated on when the test mike take place, suggesting, "There are chances that the North will conduct an additional nuclear test, though I cannot say for sure that it will come around the summit between the US and China (early April) or Kim Il-sung's birthday (April 15) … it could be done around April 25 when it celebrates the anniversary of the Korean People's Army." 

    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un supervised a ballistic rocket launching drill of Hwasong artillery units of the Strategic Force of the KPA on the spot in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang March 7, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ KCNA
    North Korea Warns of Attack 'Without Warning' as Western War Games Continue
       

    Over the last year and a half the DPRK has conducted over 25 missile launches and two atomic explosions as part of its effort to attach a nuclear warhead on a long-range missile. 

    The rumblings come as Pyongyang threatens a preemptive strike against South Korea and the US during their joint military drills, releasing a statement saying the two countries "should be mindful that the [North Korean Army] will deal deadly blows without prior warning any time as long as the…  as long as troops of the US and South Korean puppet forces involved in the 'special operation' and 'preemptive attack' targeting the DPRK remain deployed in and around South Korea…The KPA will not remain a passive onlooker to hordes of robbers trying to hurt our people with daggers."

    Kim Jong Un threatened a week ago to reduce the US "to ashes" if their military conducts a pre-emptive strike against Pyongyang.

    North Korea conducted four ballistic missile tests earlier in March from the  Dongchang-ri long-range missile site in North Pyongan Province, with the projectiles travelling over 600 miles before falling into the Sea of Japan. 

    President Donald Trump and former President Barack Obama talk on the East front steps of the US Capitol after inauguration ceremonies on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC.
    © AFP 2017/ Robyn BECK
    Seen This Before: North Korea Says Trump No Different Than Obama

    Prime Minister Shinzo Abe called the launches "extremely dangerous action," before Parliament, and US Press Secretary Sean Spicer said the North was engaging in "provocative behavior."

    Washington has been critical of the communist nation lately, though no cogent policy has yet been drafted. 

    On March 17 President Donald Trump wrote on Twitter that the DPRK had been "behaving very badly," while his Secretary of State Rex Tillerson heavily implied that the US would engage military action against Pyongyang if provocation continued.

    Related:

    Japan Considers First Strike Options Against North Korea
    North Korea’s Latest Missile Launch Comes Closer to Japanese Land Than Ever
    North Korea Missile Fallout Continues as Japanese Lawmakers See Red
    Malaysia, North Korea to Begin Talks to Allow Citizens to Return Home
    Moscow Sees No Alternative to Political, Diplomatic Efforts in North Korea
    Tags:
    Nuclear weapons, nuclear tests, US Armed Forces, South Korean Armed Forces, North Korean Armed Forces, Kim Jong-un, South Korea, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK)
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    China We Haven't Seen Before: Artist Discovers the Secrets of the Orient
    China We Haven't Seen Before: Artist Discovers the Secrets of the Orient
    It's a Kind of Magic
    It's a Kind of Magic
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok