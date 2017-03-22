Register
22 March 2017
    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un guides the combat drill of the service personnel of the special operation battalion of KPA Unit 525 in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang on December 11, 2016

    Kim Jong-un Prepared to Launch ICBM ‘At Any Time’

    © REUTERS/ KCNA
    Military & Intelligence
    226160

    A North Korean ambassador said Tuesday that supreme leader Kim Jong-un can fire an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) "at any time and at any place" he chooses.

    The statement coincided with a failed missile launch Wednesday morning, as the country continues its weapons development activity despite United Nations sanctions.

    Choe Myong Nam, deputy ambassador of the North Korean mission to the United Nations in Geneva, said that the sweeping sanctions suggested by US President Donald Trump would not hinder the North’s deployment of missiles and development of nuclear weapons. 

    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un supervised a ballistic rocket launching drill of Hwasong artillery units of the Strategic Force of the KPA on the spot in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang March 7, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ KCNA
    Possible Motives Behind North Korea Boosting its Nuclear Program

    Trump posted an indirect threat to Pyongyang on Twitter in December, writing, "The United States must greatly strengthen and expand its nuclear capability until such time as the world comes to its senses regarding nukes," and on Monday said that Kim Jong-un had been acting, "very, very badly."

    US Pacific Command reported that the missile in Wednesday’s failed launch exploded "within seconds of launch," and South Korea's Ministry of Defense released a statement saying, "South Korea and the US are aware of the missile launch and to their knowledge North Korea's missile was not successfully launched."

    The DPRK (Democratic People’s Republic of Korea) launched five missiles soon after Trump’s inauguration in January, with one landing in the Sea of Japan during Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s visit with Trump in Florida. 

    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un looks at a rocket warhead tip after a simulated test of atmospheric re-entry of a ballistic missile, at an unidentified location in this undated file photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang on March 15, 2016.
    © REUTERS/ KCNA
    North Korea 'Ready for War' With the US Despite New Failed Missile Launch

    In an interview with Reuters, Choe analyzed Washington’s behavior, saying, "I think this is stemming from the visit by [US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson] to Japan, South Korea and China…We of course are not afraid of any act like that."

    Responding to threats of a preemptive strike from Washington, Kim said that his country was prepared to reduce the US “to ashes” if “even a single bullet” was fired towards North Korea.

    The ambassador said that the communist nation was compelled to build a "pre-emptive first strike capability" due to trilateral military exercises with South Korea, Japan and the US in its neighborhood, and called current sanctions "heinous and inhumane."

    Choe remarked, "In the light of such huge military forces involved in the joint military exercises, we have no other choice but to continue with our full acceleration of the nuclear programs and missile programs. It is because of these hostile activities on the part of the United States and South Korea." He added, "I can tell you for sure that the inter-continental ballistic rockets of the DPRK will be launched at any time and at any place as decided by our Supreme Leadership."

