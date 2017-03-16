No Thanks: US 'Would Be at War' if Ukraine, Georgia Joined NATO - Rand Paul

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The inclusion of former Soviet republics such as Ukraine and Georgia in NATO would be regarded as a provocation and would prompt a war, US Senator Rand Paul said in an interview on Thursday.
"If we had Ukraine and Georgia in NATO, we would be at war now…," Paul told MSNBC. "I think that having former satellites or former parts of the Soviet Union in NATO is very provocative, and you have to decide in advance whether you're ready to go to war."
Paul's argument comes a day after he blocked a vote in the US Senate on a measure, introduced by Senator John McCain, to include Montenegro as a NATO member.McCain accused him of working for Russian President Vladimir Putin.
The majority of Montenegro's population also oppose the idea of joining NATO, Paul added, pointing out that "only 40 percent or slightly less are in favor of it."
Paul also stated that Montenegro's inclusion in NATO would not enhance US national security, but would only escalate tensions with Russia.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete At least one senator with a brain. Making these 2 nato members, it would give them some illusion of being protected while provoking Russia into a conflict. The US, and some of their EU vassals would be obliged then to come to help and face total humiliation in front of the whole world to observe. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete it is starting to seem that nato is nothing more than a paper tiger when reports from diverse sources are considered. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete And when exactly wasn't the terrorist American government and its baby killing military at war?
War is all Ametica knows, they just love crippling and killing people while totally destroying their infastructure.