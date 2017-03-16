Register
    John McCain and Rand Paul

    J’Accuse! John McCain Slams Rand Paul for ‘Working For Vladimir Putin’ (WATCH)

    © AP Photo/ Manuel Balce Ceneta
    On Wednesday, 2008 Republican presidential candidate and recently re-elected Arizona Senator John McCain blasted colleague Senator Rand Paul for opposing Montenegro’s bid to join NATO, saying, "The senator from Kentucky is now working for Vladimir Putin."

    The international treaty, which would annex Montenegro into NATO’s sphere and incorporate the state into the United Nations, was met with objection in December from Paul as well as Mike Lee of Utah. International treaties require a two-thirds majority to pass.

    McCain asked the president of the Senate for permission to call up a resolution for the US to ratify the agreement. "I object," Paul said, before promptly leaving the floor of the Senate.  

    "That is really remarkable, that a senator blocking a treaty that is supported by the overwhelming number, perhaps 98 – at least – of his colleagues would come to the floor and object and walk away," McCain said. 

    "The only conclusion you can draw when he walks away is he has no justification for his objection to having a small nation be part of NATO that is under assault from the Russians. So I repeat again, the senator from Kentucky is now working for Vladimir Putin."

    The Twittersphere quickly reacted by wondering whether McCain had uncovered a Russian sleeper agent, or perhaps simply needed a nap himself. Others suggested he had gone insane, or just needs to retire already.

    ​​Washington has already deployed troops in "dozens of countries and is actively fighting in Iraq, Syria, Libya and Yemen (with the occasional drone strike in Pakistan)," Paul said in a statement following the event. "The United States is pledged to defend 28 countries in NATO. It is unwise to expand the monetary and military obligations of the United States given the burden of our $20 trillion debt."

    Tags:
    accusations, UN, NATO, John McCain, Rand Paul, Mike Lee, Vladimir Putin
      avatar
      marcanhalt
      I guess McCain DOES NOT have the spell-binding charisma that only thinks he has when it comes to addressing all of his colleagues. Too often, he seems to think that "Well, if I can entrance the geriatrics back home, I can certainly to it here also." Good for Rand in walking out on him!

      Now, pardon me, while I got talk to Putin who is suppose to be in MY closet, too.
      avatar
      questfortruth
      I can't even look at a still picture of this demented psychopath, but all I can say is: get a rope!
      avatar
      michael
      I believe that mccain has the same drama coach for gestures as adolph had all those years ago. :)
      avatar
      Mitach2002
      Working for Mr Putin would be great, working for the terrorist American government wouldn't be.
      avatar
      Lickie Weeks
      ["The senator from Kentucky is now working for Vladimir Putin."]

      And of course John McCain has copies of the pay stubs to prove it!
      Did Rand Paul pay income tax on his extra income from the Kremlin?
      avatar
      nonyank
      If that were true Paul's credibility just took a big jump upwards!
