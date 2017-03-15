US, Russia Forces in Eye Contact in Syria’s Manbij - Coalition

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — On Monday, US Defense Department spokesperson Capt. Jeff Davis said Russian and US ground forces in Manbij had not been very close.

"Yes," Dorrian said when asked whether forces have been in eye contact in Syria’s Manbij.

He added that the United States and Russia have increased communication through the existing deconfliction channel for operations in Syria.

"The amount of coordination on that deconfliction channel continues to increase," Dorrian told reporters. "It went from many months ago just a few times a week to much more often as our forces converge."

On March 6, the Defense Department said the United States had deployed a small number of additional troops to Manbij in a mission of reassurance and deterrence.

Earlier in the day, a source told Sputnik that a US Marine Corps unit has arrived in northern Syria.

Davis also noted that the Defense Department does not provide the specific number of the additional troops.

The marines will be supporting US partner forces on the ground that lead the offensive to liberate Raqqa from Daesh codenamed Operation Euphrates Rage. The operation was launched by the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) on November 5, 2016. The SDF was formed in 2015 as the defense force of northern Syria's de facto autonomous Rojava federation and is supported by the US-led coalition. The group is among the forces fighting Daesh and brings together Kurdish, Arab, Assyrian and Turkmen fighters, among others.

The news comes after the Pentagon was tasked to send US President Donald Trump options to accelerate the fight against Daesh.