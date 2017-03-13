Register
23:29 GMT +313 March 2017
Live
    Search
    F-35 Lightning Drops a Paveway II Laser Guided Bomb.

    F-35 Finally Acquires Bomb For Hitting Mobile Targets

    © Defence Images
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    249816

    After scrambling to find a suitor to deliver a shelf-ready 500-pound bomb, the US Air Force has decided on an explosive will give the beleaguered fifth-generation joint strike fighter the fourth-generation capability of locking in and eliminating non-stationary targets.

    The bomb that the USAF will equip onto its only combat-ready squadron of F-35As is, to no one’s surprise, a Raytheon-made Paveway GBU-49 bomb that can both hone in on targets via laser guidance, and carry the “all-weather capability of GPS guidance,” according to the manufacturer

    F-35 Joint Strike Fighter
    © Flickr/ Lockheed Martin
    F-35 Jets Likely to Enter Mideast Battlefield a Few Years Down the Line

    The Paveway will slowly be added to the F-35’s weapons suite over the next year as, until now, the Air Force’s F-35As have only been able to hit moving targets with human-directed support, DefenseNews said. 

    Brig. Gen. Scott Pleus, of the F-35-integration office said, “the ability to hit a moving target is a key capability that we need in current close-air support fight.” The general called the GBU-49 a “great solution for the F-35” and, “frankly, for all of our legacy platforms to hit these moving targets.”

    The US had previously planned to use cluster bombs to take out moving targets, according to Lt. Gen. Christopher Bogdan. However, in the length of time that the F-35 program has taken to develop, the laws regarding the use of cluster munitions against mobile targets have changed. “The US, by treaty, is not allowed to use those weapons anymore,” Bogdan said. “So when that weapon left the inventory, we were left without a weapon that could hit moving targets.” 

    On February 14, Sputnik reported that the Air Force was in pursuit of a 500-pound precision guided bomb for the F-35A. According to a Sources Sought Synopsis the Air Force released at the time, the Air Force was looking to acquire 400 laser- and GPS-guided bombs that could hit targets moving at a velocity of 70 mph, an inventory the service wants to increase to 1,200. The call for sources arrived “in response to an Air Combat Command Quick Reaction Capability requirement,” according to a document filed with the General Services Administration.

    F-35
    © Flickr/ Gonzalo Alonso
    Australia’s New $100M F-35As Can’t Fly Through Lightning
     

    The spectacularly-expensive trillion-and-a-half-dollar F-35 joint strike fighter program, which includes all future jet procurement, maintenance, and weaponry supply, is estimated to cost so much that the federal government could erase all of America’s student loan debt, a financial burden that threatens to hold back a generation of students. In addition to not being able to hit moving targets, an ostensibly basic and highly important capability for a “multirole” fighter jet, the F-35A was also grounded in Australia recently, after officials deemed it could not fly through lightning storms, an ironic feature of the F-35 “Lightning II” jet. 

    Related:

    More Money: Lockheed Gets $11 Million for Additional Tests of F-35 Fighter
    F-35 Jets Likely to Enter Mideast Battlefield a Few Years Down the Line
    'Potentially Disruptive': Rival CEO Listened In On Trump's F-35 Call
    BAE Systems Inks $64 Million to Produce Parts for F-35 Jet’s Self-Defense System
    Lockheed Martin Supports F-35 Program Review Initiated by US Defense Secretary
    Tags:
    F-35 II Joint Strike Fighter Program, General Services Administration, US Air Force, Scott Pleus, Christopher Bogdan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Old and Fashioned: Nicholas II Vintage Cars on Display in Moscow
    Old and Fashioned: Nicholas II Vintage Cars on Display in Moscow
    Who Pays the Piper Calls the Tune
    Who Pays the Piper Calls the Tune
    US Interventions in World Politics: Infographic
    US Interventions in World Politics

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok