Register
00:52 GMT +314 February 2017
Live
    Search
    F-35 Weapons Suite

    Pentagon Wants New 500-Pound Precision Guided Bombs for F-35A

    © Lockheed Martin/Matt Short
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 9801

    The US armed services is on the lookout for suitors that can provide the F-35 joint strike fighter with a precision guided 500-pound bomb capable of hitting mobile targets.

    The US Air Force is on a mission to add a non-developmental precision guided bomb to bolster its current weapons suite. The USAF hopes to procure the munitions in a time efficient manner, noting on a recent Sources Sought Synopsis that planners anticipate the first contract going out during the third quarter of fiscal year 2017. Deliveries of the initial production quantity shall begin no later than six (6) months after contract award, the document states.

    The 500-pound explosive must be able to hit targets moving in one direction at a velocity of 70 mph in addition to targets conducting near 0.2 g maneuvers at speeds up to 40 mph, the requirements section of the synopsis states.

    It may be seven years late and $160 billion over budget, but the F-35 fighter - the most expensive piece of fighting equipment in history - may finally make its official debut this summer.
    © AP Photo/ Airman Magazine
    US Air Force May Finally Have Solution for F-35 Pilot Weight Problem

    The USAF plans to acquire 400 bombs initially before increasing inventory of the missile to 1200.

    The F-35 has the carrying capacity for at least 3,500 pounds of bombs in stealth mode and 18,000 pounds "uncontested," accord to Lockheed Martin. It has tested a GBU-39 Small Diameter Bomb, a 350-pound precision guided glide weapon, an AIM-132 advanced short range air-to-air missile, and a Paveway IV missiles, according to an article in The Aviationist.

    The Federal Business Opportunity website, a branch of the General Services Administration, posted the synopsis on February 10. The Air Force said the call for sources came "in response to an Air Combat Command (ACC) Quick Reaction Capability (QRC) requirement."

    Related:

    US Air Force May Finally Have Solution for F-35 Pilot Weight Problem
    US Air Force Pays Lockheed Martin to Reprogram F-35 Mission Data
    F-35 War Games: Beleaguered Fighter Jet Commands Skies with 15:1 Kill Ratio
    F-35 Fallout: How World's Most Expensive Fighter Launched 'Strike' on Pentagon
    Trump: We Cut $600 Million from F-35 Program
    Tags:
    bombs, F-35, US Air Force, Lockheed Martin, General Services Administration, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Winter Outdoor Fun Russian-Style
    Winter Outdoor Fun Russian-Style
    Rise and Shine
    Rise and Shine
    How the EU Has Chaged
    How the EU Has Chaged

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok