Lockheed Martin Wins $1.06Bln Contract for F-35 Fighter Maintenance

The defense contractor has also won a $427-million modification to a contract for Hellfire II missile production requirements. The work is be completed by late 2020.
The F-35 program has Navy, Air Force and Marine variants of the stealthy fifth-generation aircraft. It is the most expensive weapon system in the history of the US Defense Department.
President Donald Trump said last month he was negotiating with F-35 developer Lockheed Martin to cut back billions of dollars from the cost of the program, warning he could scrap the orders in favor of Boeing’s F-18 Super Hornet fighter.
