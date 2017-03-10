Register
    Not Just The Marines: Nude Photo Scandal Sweeps Entire Pentagon

    Military & Intelligence
    A Defense Department investigation into a website publishing nude photos submitted by Marines has now spread to other branches of the military.

    AnonIB is best known for publishing celebrity nudes, and contains a message board in which military servicepeople submit nude photos, names and duty stations of servicewomen, generally without their knowledge or consent. 

    Marines
    Top Marine Sleuths Investigating Nude Photos Leak at Camp Lejeune

    Users would exchange comments on the photos as well, which they referred to as "wins," with a user asking about a photograph depicting a woman from the Massachusetts National Guard, "Anyone got any wins for this one?"

    This message board was revealed days after the Marines United Facebook group was exposed. About 30,000 retired and active-duty US Marines are members of the group, which contains misogynistic comments under nude photos of female Marines.

    One Marine who posted a photo of an unsuspecting female colleague was encouraged to "take her out back and pound her out." Members left the group in droves after journalist Thomas James Brennan first revealed its existence.

    On Wednesday former Marine Erika Butner, and active duty Marine Marisa Woytek, came forward claiming that their photos had been shared online without their consent, and that though such behavior has been going on for more than a decade, superior officers typically look the other way.

    Hundreds of Marines Investigated for Sharing Nude Photos of Women Soldiers on FB

    The 23-year-old Butner said that before she left the service in 2016 she told investigators about an online source that served "indecent photos of women from all military services, organized by name, rank and even where they were stationed…As a Marine Corps veteran, I am disheartened and disgusted with this scandal," she told a news conference.

    As a criminal investigation into the sites begin, with hundreds of Marines implicated, Senior Master Sgt. Ronald Green, the Marine’s top enlisted man, called Marines United the “tip of the spear” while speaking to Congress.

    "We need to be brutally honest with ourselves and each other: This behavior hurts fellow Marines, family members, and civilians. It is a direct attack on our ethos and legacy," Green wrote in response to the allegations, "It is inconsistent with our Core Values, and it impedes our ability to perform our mission."

    Officials say at least half a dozen similar sites have been reported.

    The issue has reached all the way to the Pentagon, with US Defense Secretary James Mattis saying in a statement that servicepeople engaging in this behavior are guilty of "egregious violations of the fundamental values," adding that a "Lack of respect for the dignity and humanity of fellow members of the Department of Defense is unacceptable and counter to unit cohesion."

      cmps309
      Well now I know how my taxes i pay are being spent in USA. I wonder what Johm MCain has to say about all this.
      Alan Reid
      Yeah, Ok, So what's your point here? Morally Questionable persons doing same on the internet? Nude photos? Live chat's? I hate to break it to you but the "Tubes" are full of this crap.
