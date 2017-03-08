US Aviation Firm Wins $1Bln to Overhaul Air Force Jet Engines

© AFP 2017/ PORNCHAI KITTIWONGSAKUL US Air Force Readies Light Attack Aircraft Demo

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US defense contractor Kelly Aviation has been awarded a contract worth more than $1 billion to overhaul and upgrade the engines of the US Air Force KC-10 refueling and cargo aircraft, the Department of Defense said in a press release.

“Kelly Aviation Center LP, San Antonio, Texas, has been awarded a $1,001,978,024 contract for KC-10 engine contractor logistic support," the release stated on Tuesday. "Contractor will provide engine teardown and overhaul, on-wing support/contract field teams, and engine parts and logistics."

The Boeing Company KC-10's main role is aerial refueling. But the workhorse aircraft combines tanker and cargo roles by refueling fighters and simultaneously carrying the fighter support personnel and equipment on overseas deployments.

Work will be performed in the US states of California, New Jersey, Texas and Florida.

Work is expected to be complete by March 6, 2026.