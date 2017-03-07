Pentagon Orders Operational Flight Software Upgrades for F-16 Weapons System

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US-based FAAC Company has received a nearly $10 million US Air Force contract to provide operational flight program software updates for the F-16 weapon system including software capabilities and more powerful computers, the Department of Defense said in a press release.

“FAAC [of] Ann Arbor, Michigan, has been awarded a $9.5 million… contract for Common Weapon Engagement Zone — Operational Flight program software updates,” the announcement stated on Monday.

The company will support updates on the F-16 weapon system to include, software capabilities upgrade, multi mission computer, and European participating air forces mid-life updates for Block 15 of the aircraft’s production run, the Defense Department explained.

Work on the program will be carried out over the next six years and will be administered by the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center at Hill Air Force Base in the US state of Utah, the announcement added.

FAAC has provided systems engineering and software products to the US government and private industry, air and land warfare tactics, avionics, electronic warfare training ranges and weapon system trainers according to published reports.