Pentagon Awards $49.5Mln for Drone Weather Prediction Systems

© AP Photo/ Northrop Grumman via U.S. Navy, Erik Hildebrandt First US Drone Strike in Trump Era Kills Two in Pakistan

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – Blue Storm Associates has received a nearly $50 million US Army contract to develop an Atmospheric Sensing and Prediction System, the Department of Defense said in a press release.

“Blue Storm Associates doing business as PEMDAS Technologies and Innovation [of] Alexandria, Virginia, was awarded a $49.5 million… contract for the Atmospheric Sensing and Prediction System,” the release stated on Monday.

Previously, PEMDAS Technologies and Innovations designed, developed and tested the Atmospheric Sensing and Prediction System (ASAPS) sensor for use on Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) for the US Air Force, according to published reports.

ASAPS provides airborne environmental measurements of key environmental parameters and then streams those data to the ground control station in real-time. The ASAPS display software then presents the information in real time to the UAV operator, according to the reports.