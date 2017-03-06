Register
    A US Navy crew member looks at an F/A-18 Super Hornet fighter landing onto the deck of the USS Ronald Reagan, a Nimitz-class nuclear-powered aircraft carrier, during a joint naval drill between South Korea and the US in the West Sea off South Korea on October 28, 2015

    Papers, Please! Boeing Suing Denmark Over Fighter Jets It Did Not Buy

    © AFP 2016/ POOL / Kim Hong-Ji
    Military & Intelligence
    122310

    Last year, Denmark's quest for updating its air force turned into a thriller. Even if the Nordic kingdom after long deliberations and hot debates settled for the F-35 as a replacement for its ageing fighter jet fleet, some of the contenders are still reluctant to admit their defeat.

    Lockheed Martin, another leader in the industry with its F-35, F-22, F-16, F-117, and C-130s saw shares grow more than 3.53%.
    © Flickr/ US Air Force
    Technical Foul: Denmark Omits Important Data to Secure F-35 Deal
    US aircraft manufacturer Boeing, whose Danish bid lost to fellow aircraft producer Lockheed Martin, is suing the Danish government, Danish TV-channel TV2 reported.

    According to a statement by the Chicago-based aircraft manufacturer, it filed the legal action against Danish Defense officials because it wants to see the documents that compelled the Danish government to choose Lockheed Martin's F-35 over the Super Hornet in a closely watched competition. Boeing is thus making good the threat it made when the Danish decision was announced in mid-2016.

    Boeing believes the Danish government's choice of Lockheed Martin's F-35 over the Super Hornet was a result of a flawed evaluation process, based on the fact that the Danish military officials have hitherto failed to provide all materials related to the procurement evaluation and decision.

    "For ten years we have been campaigning here in Denmark, talking about the Super Hornet's features in the Danish context. We felt good about the openness and the public discussion. But when the decision was taken in June last year, we expressed our disappointment with the reasons for the decision. Since then, the dialogue has stopped, and we feel that we now have to go to court," Boeing Vice President Tom Bell told TV2, stressing that one cannot expect the Danish decision to be overturned.

    F-35 Lightning II fighter jet
    © Flickr/ Airman Magazine
    Flying a Kite: Epic F-35 Deal Leaves Denmark Vulnerable and Penniless
    Boeing is currently vying to strike aircraft deals with Canada and India, and the Danish assessment may prove detrimental for Boeing's chances and financial reputation.

    In June 2016, Denmark finally put an end to the decade-long debate over the replacement for its current fleet of F-16s. Boeing, however, did not accept the decision to buy 27 F-35s worth 20 billion DKK ($3bln), accusing the Danish government of basing it on flawed information on the Super Hornet's cost and capabilities and thus not giving the American group a fair chance.

    In September 2016, Boeing submitted a request to Denmark's Defense Ministry for access to the documents used in the procurement evaluation process. "We believe the ministry's evaluation of the competitors was fundamentally flawed and inaccurately assessed the cost and capability of the F/A-18 Super Hornet," Boeing Vice President Debbie Rub said at the time.

    Denmark is one of nine partner countries that are financially involved in the futuristic F-35A fighter jet's development, which may have possibly influenced the government's choice, despite the fact that the F-35 project has been long plagued by technical problems, delays and ballooning costs.

     

      Mikhas
      Ungrateful Americans. Little tiny sand-pit Denmark has killed more Libyans, Syrians, Afghans and whatnot on US order & command than the other Scandinavian war criminals combined!
    Ok