Moscow Refutes Allegations of Close Calls Between Russian, NATO Aircraft

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — US Air Forces in Europe and Africa Commander Gen. Tod Wolters alleged that NATO aircraft experienced four close encounters with Russian planes on February 10, according to the Defense News publication's report on Thursday,

"We have received no complaints or appeals from the Pentagon or from Gen. Wolters in person regarding some dangerous encounters with the participation of Russian aircraft on February 10," ministry spokesman Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov said.

Konashenkov noted the "habit" of NATO officials "communicating these grievances ex post facto and during cultural events with media participation."

"All our aircraft flights are performed in strict compliance with international rules and safety requirements," he asserted.