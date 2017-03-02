DynCorp Wins Contract to Service US Army Aviation Forces in Europe, Egypt

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Work on the contract will be performed in Germany, Honduras and Kuwait with an estimated completion date of December 31, 2017, the Defense Department said.

“DynCorp International [of] Fort Worth, Texas, was awarded a $14.4 million… contract (Netherlands and Egypt) for aviation field maintenance services in support of the US Army Aviation and Missile Command, Aviation Field Maintenance Division, the release stated on Wednesday.

In January, Dyncorp won a similar contract from the US Army under its foreign military sales program to provide maintenance engineering services for aircraft to Iraq, Afghanistan and Kuwait.

DynCorp International supports aviation missions by the US armed forces at more than 100 locations worldwide – including hostile and austere locations, according to the company’s web site.