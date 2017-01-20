Dyncorp Wins Contract to Provide Aviation Field Maintenance in Iraq, Afghanistan

© AFP 2016/ DIBYANGSHU SARKAR DynCorp Wins $125Mln Deal to Support US Army Aviation, Missiles in Iraq

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – The contract stipulates aviation field maintenance services in support of the Army Aviation and Missile Command, according to the release.

The foreign military sales contract will cover the effort necessary to reset an aircraft to a fully mission capable condition; the installation of aircraft modifications under modification work orders; and support to various units and combat aviation brigades, the Defense Department explained.

Work will be performed in Afghanistan, Iraq, and Kuwait, with an estimated completion date of December 31, 2017, the announcement added.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!