Russia, US Should Uphold Existing Nuke-Cutting Treaty - Deputy Defense Minister

BISHKEK (Kyrgyzstan), (Sputnik) — Russia and the United States should work under an existing nuclear arms reduction treaty, Russian Deputy Minister of Defense Alexander Fomin said Tuesday, characterizing the deal as valid.
"I believe that we need to work under the existing treaty. All other insinuations are speculations, so to speak. The treaty has nothing to do with this," Fomin told reporters.
He noted that Moscow has not received any proposals from Washington on revising the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START).
"If such an idea arises with our partners, we will discuss. So far we see no such need," the deputy defense minister stressed.
US President Donald Trump called the treaty "one-sided," as well as a "bad deal".
