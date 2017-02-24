Register
    U.S. President Donald Trump reacts to a question from reporters during a lengthy news conference at the White House in Washington, U.S., February 16, 2017.

    Trump Calls START a ‘Bad Deal,’ Vows to Boost US Nuclear Arsenal

    © REUTERS/ Carlos Barria
    Military & Intelligence
    852225

    On Thursday, President Donald Trump announced that the US needs to build up its nuclear arsenal after having “fallen behind on nuclear weapon capacity.”

    “I am the first one that would like to see everybody--nobody have nukes, but we’re going to fall behind any country even if it’s friendly country, we’re never going to fall behind on nuclear power,” Trump said during a Reuters interview. 

    A world without nukes would be “wonderful, a dream,” the President said. “But if countries are going to have nukes, we’re going to be at the top of the pack.”

    Tehran at night
    © Sputnik/ Andrey Stenin
    Iranian Nuclear Deal to Fail in Case of US Sanctions Resumption – Tehran

    The US underwent a massive nuclear weapons modernization program under President Barack Obama, specifically designing smaller, “precision” nukes. The “focused, targeted strikes” featuring a controlled blast-radius could make nukes more tempting to use, which has sparked concern among military analysts, as Sputnik reported. 

    The Congressional Budget Office reported in February that the US is on pace to spend a cool $400 billion over the period between 2017 and 2026. This total is “$52 billion more than CBO’s 2015 estimate for the 2015-2024 period, largely because modernization programs will be ramping up,” the agency said. 

    During the interview, Trump said that the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty, signed by the two foremost nuclear powers Russia and the US, said it was a "one-sided deal." "Just another bad deal that the country made, whether it’s START, whether it’s the Iran deal…we’re going to start making good deals," the President exclaimed. 

    It is not clear whether Trump’s comments indicate that the new presidential administration intends to renegotiate the START treaty. START became a foundation for mutual reduction of arsenals by the two nuclear superpowers, Russia and the US. When asked if he intends to raise this question with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Trump replied, “if and when we meet.” However, he underscored that no meeting has been scheduled yet.

    Analysts point out that the US has undertaken a three-decade, $1-trillion nuclear-modernization program that the already-strained US budget cannot afford.

    The upper stage of the newly upgraded DF-5B Chinese intercontinental ballistic missile, as seen after the military parade held in Beijing on September 3, 2015
    © Wikipedia/ IceUnshattered
    Beijing's ICBMs: China Boosting Nuclear Capabilities, Narrowing Gap With US, Russia

    Trump also berated North Korea. “We’re very angry,” at Pyongyang’s leadership, he said, adding that the North Korean threat could be handled by China “very easily.” “China can end it very quickly in my opinion,” the President said. Trump reiterated his support for a ‘state-of-the-art’ missile defense system to protect US allies Japan and South Korea, a priority that has been at the top of the Trump administration’s list since Inauguration Day. 

    “There’s talks of a lot more than that,” Trump hinted, regarding the missile defense program. "But it’s a very dangerous situation."

    Tags:
    nuclear arms, START treaty, Congressional Budget Office (CBO), Vladimir Putin, Donald Trump, Japan, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK), United States
      md74
      Trump is forgetting that countries want nukes primarly to protect themselves against evil empiralistic regimes as the US & its puppet vassals. It seems that the US can't be ruled by normal & sane people.
      cromwell
      I begin to think that this man is a fool and a mediocre idiot.
      ...yet he made me dream a little.
      avatar
      nonyank
      Ever notice that Trump never can find anything positive about anything, combine that with his IQ of a peanut and you can see why he is so dangerous....the man is a complete Wack A Doodle....third cousin to the Chucklehead and twin to the Ding Bat!
      md74in reply tocromwell(Show commentHide comment)
      cromwell, many people had high expectations but it was wishfull thinking. He probably is another stooge, bowing down to the establishment, giving in to the dumb yet dangerous military complex. The US has no friends, only enemies and vassals. Many people thought that Trump might change that situation, but it surely won't happen.
      AnomicDust
      Trump may have found out the Russians have first strike capability, even though the US formally allows the option.
