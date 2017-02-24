Japan to Provide $2.5Mln to CTBTO for Monitoring of N Korea's Nuclear Tests

© AP Photo/ Ng Han Guan, File 'Dancing to US Tune': North Korea Slams China Over Sanctions

TOKYO (Sputnik) — According to the Yomiuri newspaper, the CTBTO will use Japan's contribution to increase accuracy of test verification and will deploy additional mobile equipment in the north of Japan.

The CTBTO is currently using two monitoring stations in Japan but failed to detect two North Korea's nuclear tests last year, the newspaper added.

The Comprehensive Nuclear Test-Ban Treaty, which prohibits nuclear weapon test explosions, was adopted by the UN General Assembly on September 10, 1996 and has been signed by 183 countries, since then. The treaty has not come into force yet, since some countries have not ratified it yet.

Since 2006, North Korea has conducted five nuclear tests including its biggest test in September 2016 and has frequently made statements about the advancement of its nuclear program, prompting condemnation from neighbors and the United Nations.