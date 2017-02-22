Tillerson, Chinese Councilor Agree on Need to Address N. Korea Threat

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Chinese State Councilor Yang Jiechi reiterated the importance of a constructive bilateral relationship between the two nations over the phone and they agreed on the need to address the threat that North Korea poses to regional stability, the US Department of State said in a press release.

“Secretary Tillerson and State Councilor Yang affirmed the importance of a constructive bilateral relationship,” the release stated on Tuesday. “The two sides agreed on the need to address the threat that North Korea poses to regional stability.”

The two also discussed economic and trade issues and cooperation on counterterrorism, the release noted.