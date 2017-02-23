US-Led NATO Training Exercise to Be Held in Southeast Germany

© AFP 2016/ THIERRY CHARLIER NATO Interested in Normalizing Relations With Russia – German Defense Minister

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The US Army's 7th Training Command will lead 12 NATO and Partnership for Peace nations in training Exercise Allied Spirit VI in southeastern Germany from March 8-31, the Army said in a press release.

"Approximately 2,770 participants from 12 nations will participate in Exercise Allied Spirit VI at the 7th Army Training Command's Hohenfels Training Area in southeastern Germany, March 8-31, 2017," the release stated on Wednesday. "There will be about 1,250 participants from the NATO and Partnership for Peace countries of Canada, Czech Republic, Estonia, France, Hungary, Germany, Italy, Macedonia, Latvia, the Netherlands and Slovenia."

Some 1,520 participants will come from the United States' 173rd Airborne Brigade, 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne), Oklahoma National Guard, Michigan National Guard and an Army Reserve unit from Minnesota, the release added.

Allied Spirit VI provides a hands-on laboratory to prepare forces in Europe to operate together by exercising tactical interoperability and testing secure communications within NATO Allies and partners, the release noted.