Russian Helicopters to Discuss Deliveries With Potential Customers at IDEX 2017

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The holding will present multirole Mi-35M attack helicopter equipped with high-precision unguided weapons capable to operate day and night, including in unfavorable weather and poor visibility, Mi-28NE Night Hunter attack helicopter designed to carry out search and destroy operations against tanks, armored vehicles and other targets and Ka-52 Alligator reconnaissance and combat helicopter.

"The Russian Helicopters holding will take part in the IDEX 2017 international exhibition. The Russian Helicopters will present its most promising models and hold talks with acting operators and potential customers of the Russian-made helicopters from the countries of the Middle and Near East as well as North Africa," the press service said.

According to the press service, a number of civil helicopters will also be presented at the exhibition, including Ka-226T, Ka-32A11BC and Mi-171A2 light and medium multirole helicopters.

The 13th biennial IDEX event is due to kick off on February 19 and last through February 23. The exhibition is the only one in the Middle East to include equipment for land, sea and air troops. The last event, held in 2015, attracted some 1,200 companies from 56 countries as well as over 100,000 visitors from over 140 countries, according to the organizers. The exhibition is visited by senior government and military officials from around the world.