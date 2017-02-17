Register
13:47 GMT +317 February 2017
Live
    Search
    Mi-35M helicopters

    Russian Helicopters to Discuss Deliveries With Potential Customers at IDEX 2017

    © Sputnik/ Vitaliy Timkiv
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 91 0 0

    The Russian Helicopters holding will discuss future deliveries of helicopters with potential customers from North Africa and the Middle East at the upcoming 2017 International Defense Exhibition and Conference (IDEX) in Abu Dhabi, the holding's press service said Friday.

    Kazakh MI-35M helicopter
    © Photo: Kazakh Defense Ministry
    Russia to Deliver 4 Mi-35M Attack Helicopters to Kazakhstan in 2018
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The holding will present multirole Mi-35M attack helicopter equipped with high-precision unguided weapons capable to operate day and night, including in unfavorable weather and poor visibility, Mi-28NE Night Hunter attack helicopter designed to carry out search and destroy operations against tanks, armored vehicles and other targets and Ka-52 Alligator reconnaissance and combat helicopter.

    "The Russian Helicopters holding will take part in the IDEX 2017 international exhibition. The Russian Helicopters will present its most promising models and hold talks with acting operators and potential customers of the Russian-made helicopters from the countries of the Middle and Near East as well as North Africa," the press service said.

    According to the press service, a number of civil helicopters will also be presented at the exhibition, including Ka-226T, Ka-32A11BC and Mi-171A2 light and medium multirole helicopters.

    The 13th biennial IDEX event is due to kick off on February 19 and last through February 23. The exhibition is the only one in the Middle East to include equipment for land, sea and air troops. The last event, held in 2015, attracted some 1,200 companies from 56 countries as well as over 100,000 visitors from over 140 countries, according to the organizers. The exhibition is visited by senior government and military officials from around the world.

    Tags:
    attack helicopters, helicopters, Ka-52, Mi-28NE, Mi-35M, IDEX, Russia, Abu Dhabi
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Underwater Photographer of the Year Winners Show Aquatic Beauty Across the Globe
    Underwater Photographer of the Year Winners Show Aquatic Beauty Across the Globe
    Position of Strength, Huh?
    Position of Strength, Huh?
    How the EU Has Chaged
    How the EU Has Changed

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok