Iran Able to Defend Itself Against US, UK, Israel - Top Aide to Supreme Leader

Iran is playing with fire — they don't appreciate how "kind" President Obama was to them. Not me! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 3 февраля 2017 г.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — US President Donald Trump has repeatedly criticized Tehran for its military and nuclear activities, including the recent ballistic missile tests, saying that Iran is "playing with fire," and that he would not be as "kind" to Tehran as his predecessor Barack Obama. The US president has also opposed the Iran nuclear deal, adding that he would review it. The US leader has also included Iran in the list of seven countries, whose citizens are temporarily not allowed to visit the United States.

​"Foreign and trans-regional enemies, specially the triangle of the American, Zionist and British devils and their regional servants, cannot pose a serious military threat to us… as the Iranian nation and the Islamic establishment has grown powerful enough to defend Iran's national interests and security and return any kind of possible aggression with an unimaginable strike at the enemies of Islam and Iran," Safavi said speaking in the city of Ahvaz as quoted by the Fars news agency.

UK Prime Minister Theresa May, during her recent visit to the United States, has expressed support for Trump's stance and stressed the need to reduce Iran’s "malign influence" in the Middle East.

Israeli Prime Benjamin Netanyahu welcomed on February 6 Trump’s sanctions against dozens of individuals and entities based in Iran and several other countries for allegedly supporting Tehran's ballistic missile program.