Large-Scale Rallies in Iran Show Response to Trump's Threats - President Rouhani

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The president added that the Iranian nation would make "regret" everyone who would make attempts to speak to it using threatening language.

"This presence [of people in the rallies] is a response to the incorrect statements of the new White House leaders as people are telling the world that they are to speak to the Iranian nation with the language of respect and avoid using the language of bullying and threats," Rouhani told reporters on the sidelines of the rallies, as quoted by the Iranian Fars news agency.

Trump has repeatedly criticized Tehran for its military and nuclear activities, including the recent ballistic missile tests, saying that Iran is " playing with fire ," adding that he would not be as "kind" to Tehran as his predecessor Barack Obama had been.

The US president has also opposed the Iran nuclear deal, adding that he would review it. The US leader has also included Iran in the list of seven countries whose citizens are temporarily not allowed to visit the United States.