Register
02:08 GMT +310 February 2017
Live
    Search
    B-52

    No Budget Space For US Air Force’s New B-52 Engines

    © Boeing
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 18720

    Upgraded engines would be less expensive to maintain and would improve fuel efficiency for the B-52 Stratofortress bomber fleet, but there is no room in the budget for such renovations.

    From an operations perspective, replacing the engines makes “great sense,” Vice Chief of Staff Gen. Stephen Wilson said, during an Armed Services Committee hearing Tuesday. “If we had it in our budget, we’d do it, but we don’t have it.” 

    The eight-engine bomber racks up a $69,708 bill for taxpayers for every one hour of flight time, according to Air Force data.

    A U.S. Air Force B-52 bomber flies over Training Range in Pabrade during a military exercise 'Iron Wolf 2016' some 60km.(38 miles) north of the capital Vilnius, Lithuania, Thursday, June 16, 2016
    © AP Photo/ Mindaugas Kulbis
    US B-52 Heavy Bomber Set to Add Laser Weapon Defenses

    One reason for the Air Force’s budget woes are the seemingly never-ending wars currently being waged around the world by Washington. “This non-stop combat, paired with budget instability and lower-than-planned top lines made the United States Air Force one of the smallest, oldest-equipped, and least-ready in our history,” Wilson said.

    Nevertheless, the Air Force is moving forward with replacement plans. The service told engine producers that it is seeking requests for information (RFI) for new engines for the Cold-War era bomber.

    One possibility is for the service to adopt a public-private arrangement to finance more engines for the B-52. In this scenario, “somebody funds the engine and then we pay them back over time out of the fuel savings, which are generated out of the new engines,” Lt. Gen. Mike Holmes said in 2015.

    In January, an engine fell off a B-52 during a training flight. Although the pilots used the airborne goliath’s seven other engines to land safely, the event spurred analysts to consider alternative engine arrangements for the aging warplane.

    Related:

    US Air Force Pays Lockheed Martin to Reprogram F-35 Mission Data
    US Air Force Relaxes Tattoo Policy
    US Air Force Expects Laser-Equipped Jets in Early 2020s
    US to Send B-52 Strategic Bombers to S Korea Amid N Korea's 'Provocations'
    B-52 Bombers Complete Training Mission Focusing on Baltics, Head Home
    Tags:
    B-52, US Air Force, Boeing, General Stephen Wilson, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Never Too Much of Spellbinding Ice-Covered Baikal
    Never Too Much of Spellbinding Ice-Covered Baikal
    Americans No More
    Americans No More
    How the EU Has Chaged
    How the EU Has Chaged

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok