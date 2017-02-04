Register
    FILE -- In this Dec. 29, 2016 file photo, released by the semi-official Iranian Students News Agency (ISNA), a long-range S-200 missile is fired in a military drill in the port city of Bushehr, on the northern coast of Persian Gulf, Iran

    Iran Ready to 'Rain Down' Missiles in Response to Enemy Attack

    © AP Photo/ Amir Kholousi, ISNA
    Military & Intelligence
    51078242

    Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Aerospace Force Commander Brig. Gen. Amir Ali Hajizadeh said that the Iranian Armed Forces could defend the country from foreign threats and would respond to an enemy attack with "roaring missiles."

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Iranian Armed Forces are capable to defend the country from foreign threats and would respond to an enemy attack with "roaring missiles," the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Aerospace Force Commander Brig. Gen. Amir Ali Hajizadeh said on Saturday.

    "With the knowledge I have about the capabilities of the (Iranian) Armed Forces and about ourselves, I’d say with confidence that foreign threats against the Islamic Establishment (of Iran) are futile… Should the enemy make a mistake, our roaring missiles will rain down on them," Hajizadeh said as quoted by the Tasnim news agency.

    A member of Iranian Corps Guards of the Islamic Revolution forces looks at a Shahab 3 missile during large-scale military parades in Tehran (File)
    © AP Photo/ Hasan Sarbakhshian
    Iran's Elite Corps Conduct Drills in Semnan Province Despite US Sanctions
    Earlier in the day, the IRGC started military exercises with the use of missile systems in the northeast province of Semnan, aimed at demonstrating Iran's readiness to counter enemy threats.

    On Friday, Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said in a Tweet that Tehran would "never initiate war," following this statement by a warning that, if needed, the country would not shy away from using weapons in self-defense.

    This week, US President Donald Trump's administration announced sanctions against 25 individuals and entities that allegedly provided support to Iran's missile program following Tehran's latest medium-range ballistic missile test, which took place on Monday.

    Iran retaliated by imposing counter-sanctions against the United States and asserting that President Donald Trump has violated the nuclear deal with his sanctions against the Islamic Republic.

    Iran's Elite Corps Conduct Drills in Semnan Province Despite US Sanctions
    Russian-Iranian Military Cooperation 'Not Limited to Supply of S-300 Systems'
    Iranian Official Says Tehran Has Sovereign Right to Boost Its Defense Capability
    Islamic Revolution Guards Corps, Iranian Armed Forces, Amir Ali Hajizadeh, Iran
    All comments

    • Reply
      avatar
      jas
      Trump's losing me.
    • Reply
      avatar
      ivanwa88
      Trump has been convinced holding thumb 2 cm from the fore finger that there that close to getting there way and Russia being subjugated as they were in 1999.
      That infamous pose by Biden and McCain to Porky is classic and tells a big big tale of lies desperation and deceit.

      This to me seems like a classic 'one more time around the block' meme where Trump has been convinced that Obama has set up a master stroke with world leaders that will work if its given his teams full support, the rest is history as they say.
    • Reply
      American Socialist
      funk Trump.
      told ya he's an undercover Obama 2.0
      but yall Sheeple are fooled every 4 years, LOL
    • Reply
      avatar
      landauroj
      Talk with thr Russian if they can adapt ready to implant nuke head missiles in every missiles you have
