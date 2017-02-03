Iran Announces Counter Sanctions Against US

On Friday, Iran announced it believes the sanctions imposed on them by the White House were "illegal," and that in retaliation they would be imposing legal restrictions on American individuals and entities that are assisting "regional terrorist groups", the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
"The new sanctions… are not compatible with America's commitments and resolution 2231 of the U.N. Security Council that endorsed the nuclear deal reached between Iran and six powers," the statement said. "In retaliation for the U.S. sanctions, Iran will impose legal restrictions on some American individuals and entities that were involved in helping and founding regional terrorist groups."
"The international community has been too tolerant of Iran's bad behavior," Flynn said in a statement.
"The Islamic Republic of Iran is the world’s leading state sponsor of terrorism and engages in and supports violent activities that destabilize the Middle East. This behavior seems continuous despite the very favorable deal given to Iran by the Obama administration," Flynn asserted.
Earlier this week, Flynn had formally placed Iran "on notice."
The new US sanctions were imposed on Iran on Friday after recent actions undertaken by Tehran, including a ballistic missile test, and reveal that the 2015 nuclear agreement is not in the best interest of the United States, White House spokesman Sean Spicer said in his daily press briefing.
Earlier in the day, the US Treasury Department introduced a new round of sanctions against 25 entities and individuals.
"Today’s sanctions really represent a very, very strong stand against the actions that Iran has been taking, and make it very clear that the deal struck previously was not in best interest of this country and that President Trump is going to do everything he can to make sure Iran is staying in check," Spicer stated.
Reply | -1 | Edit | Delete Back to putting square pegs in round holes, huh? Reply | 4 | Edit | Delete The days of turning a blind eye to the United States' hostile and belligerent actions are over. Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete How many countries has Iran invaded in the last 20 years, how many has America. Reply | -1 | Edit | Delete so Iran is accused of hostile actions when it is developing conventional missile technology within its own territory, whereas Israel has developed missiles and submarines to deliver its nuclear arsenal. Whereas the USA is installing its missiles half way around the Earth to threaten other nations. This shows that the only authority the USA has claim to is the authority of brute force. How does that differ from Hitler's Germany? Reply | -1 | Edit | Delete All US in Iran are terrorists .... Iran to deal with them as it likes ! Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Crazy, period. Reply | -1 | Edit | Delete Пролетарии всех стран, соединяйтесь!, Iran needs ICBM to counter US Aggression Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete Mitach2002, Ran out of fingers and Toes .... the wife wants to know why I am counting her toes ! Reply | -1 | Edit | Delete The first fool: Donald Trump.
How many people has America murdered, how many has Iran?
The world is sick and tired of America, not Iran.
Every non western country needs iCBM's so that US understand Sovereignty of other nations
*Presiding over a country isn't like running a private business empire.