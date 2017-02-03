Iran Announces Counter Sanctions Against US

On Friday, Iran announced it believes the sanctions imposed on them by the White House were "illegal," and that in retaliation they would be imposing legal restrictions on American individuals and entities that are assisting "regional terrorist groups", the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"The new sanctions… are not compatible with America's commitments and resolution 2231 of the U.N. Security Council that endorsed the nuclear deal reached between Iran and six powers," the statement said. "In retaliation for the U.S. sanctions, Iran will impose legal restrictions on some American individuals and entities that were involved in helping and founding regional terrorist groups."

Following the announcement, US National Security Advisor Michael Flynn hit back, saying that the days of turning "a blind eye to Iran's hostile and belligerent actions are over."

"The international community has been too tolerant of Iran's bad behavior," Flynn said in a statement.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran is the world’s leading state sponsor of terrorism and engages in and supports violent activities that destabilize the Middle East. This behavior seems continuous despite the very favorable deal given to Iran by the Obama administration," Flynn asserted.

Earlier this week, Flynn had formally placed Iran "on notice."

The new US sanctions were imposed on Iran on Friday after recent actions undertaken by Tehran, including a ballistic missile test, and reveal that the 2015 nuclear agreement is not in the best interest of the United States, White House spokesman Sean Spicer said in his daily press briefing.

Earlier in the day, the US Treasury Department introduced a new round of sanctions against 25 entities and individuals.

"Today’s sanctions really represent a very, very strong stand against the actions that Iran has been taking, and make it very clear that the deal struck previously was not in best interest of this country and that President Trump is going to do everything he can to make sure Iran is staying in check," Spicer stated.