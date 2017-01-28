Trump Orders Nuclear Posture Review, Enhanced Ballistic Missile Capabilities

Secretary of Defense James Mattis is required launch a 30-day readiness review, effective immediately, to assess the preparedness of all US armed forces, according to the executive order revealed by the White House.

"The Secretary of Defense shall conduct a 30-day Readiness Review," the order said on Friday night. "As part of this review, the Secretary shall) assess readiness conditions, including training, equipment maintenance, munitions, modernization and infrastructure."

