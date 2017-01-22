Russia Conducting No Talks on Creating Military Bases in Libya

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Switzerland’s Neu Zuercher Zeitung newspaper reported citing Italian and Gulf media that Libyan General Khalifa Haftar had allegedly signed an agreement reflecting Moscow's interest in creating bases in the cities of Tobruk and Benghazi during his visit to Russia's Admiral Kuznetsov aircraft carrying cruiser.

“Such talks are not being conducted,” Ozerov told Sputnik.

