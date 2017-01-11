Libyan National Army Commander Haftar Visits Russia's Admiral Kuznetsov

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Libyan National Army Commander Marshal Khalifa Belqasim Haftar on Wednesday visited the Admiral Kuznetsov aircraft carrier, and discussed, during a video conference with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, the fight against terrorism in the Middle East, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"On January 11, 2017, Commander of the Libyan National Army Marshal Khalifa Belqasim Haftar paid a visit to the heavy aircraft-carrying cruiser Admiral Kuznetsov, traveling to its home base as part of the Northern Fleet's air carrier group," the statement said.

"After a brief tour of the ship, Marshal Khalifa Haftar held a video conference with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu to discuss urgent issues of the fight against international terrorist groups in the Middle East," it said.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!