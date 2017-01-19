Ukrainian Parliament Adopts Law Allowing Admission of Foreign Troops for Drills

Earlier, President Poroshenko asked the parliament to approve his decision to allow the admission of foreign troops on the territory of the country to take part in military drills in 2017. These drills would include the Sea Breeze-2017 and Rapid Trident-2017 exercises.
The law applies to the US military troops, as well as outfits from other countries, NATO members and states taking part in the "Partnership for Peace" program. That would mean up to 3,000 servicemen with weapons, military equipment, up to six warplanes and helicopters.
The document will now have to be signed by the President.
On Tuesday, Poroshenko announced that he had agreed on the date of his visit to Washington with US president-elect Donald Trump, after the inauguration. Talking to The Wall Street Journal, he said that he hoped to meet with Trump in February.
Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko, right, and US Vice President Joe Biden prior their statement to the media at the Presidential Administration Building in Kiev.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete how is that Breaking ... a m e r i c a n s were at m a i d a n .... at odessa trdae union fire and f i g h t i n g in D o n b a s Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete ViTran, Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Look at the picture . The COUP D ETAT winners. Of course they violate the constitution. Russia should bring the ex pres to the HAGUE court to declare Porky's take over ILLEGAL. IF HAGUE disagree, is ordered by Washington. Why Russia doesn't create own int court syst makes no sense at all. Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete So if Trump fails to take the Nazi bait, then what? Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete At last we know the reason for Bidens visit in the last days of nobelised mass murderer.
ViTran
gbiyanjuin reply toViTran(Show commentHide comment)
Friend, it's breaking in the sense that in those previous instances, the west's foot soldiers were in Ukraine without backing by any law - that is they were in Ukrainian territory illegally. However, now they will be and operate equipment on Ukraine territory backed by a law made by the government of Ukraine.
The implication is that, unlike before now, Ukraine has legally joined the Axis of Evil. The axis powers need some (even though fickle) legal backup when they kick-start the war on Russia from the territory of Ukraine.
cast235
Russia is playing VASSAL, where even the E.U court of human rights, rules on Russian jurisdiction.
Mc Cain was taking picture and telling the crowd to TOPPLE the gov that U.S will assist.
PORKY was funding the campaign, and that's why he steals all the cash as soon as it arrives.
Merkel and the E.U crew,, brought a deal to end MAIDAN, where YANU was to remove all security. Opportunity they used to STORM the parliament and BEAT UP parliament members., Even a DA that arrested MAIDAN, was beaten.
Then they RUSHED To Crimean PARLIAMENT, that called RUSSIA!! For HELP.. And how they got help.
PORKY may end up in a JAIL. Russia have all the evidence of crimes against humanity and war crimes.
And a MIRACLE that Russia didn't kicked them OUT of KIEV and restored peace.
Crimea wouldn't leave Russia. ANYWAYS.
ABOUT MC CAIN and GRAHAM they responsible for all the DEATHS in Ukraine. Regardless of all lies they claim at MSM.
