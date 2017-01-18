MOSCOW (Sputnik) — It added that the collection covers the early CIA history as well as the Berlin Wall Tunnel project, the Cold War, Vietnam and Korean conflicts.

It also addresses worldwide economic and military issues and the issue of terrorism.

"The largest collection of declassified CIA records is now accessible online. The documents were previously only available to the public at the National Archives in Maryland. Approximately 930,000 documents, totaling more than 12 million pages, are now available in the CIA’s Electronic Reading Room on CIA's website," the press release, published on Tuesday, read.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!