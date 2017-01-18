Register
    News conference with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov evaluating the 2016 performance of Russian diplomacy. Left: Russian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Maria Zakharova

    What is Russian Cyberthreat ‘Tufta’ Lavrov Was Referring To?

    © Sputnik/ Grigoriy Sisoev
    Russia
    354881

    During a recent news conference, Sergey Lavrov, the Foreign Minister of Russia, commenting on the Russian cyber threat, calling it “vranie” and “tufta.” Sputnik now comments on these Russian words for foreign leaders around the world.

    Cyber crime
    © Photo: PIxabay
    White House Calls Denying Hacking by Russia 'Insult' to US Intelligence
    The world, for American leaders, has become incredibly simple recently: of all countries in the world, Russia is the bogeyman again.

    China, which moved the United States aside as the world's number one economy back in 2014 and is still being ruled by the Communist Party and who has the largest army in the world, with 2,300,000 active personnel; neither North Korea, who openly threatens to nuke the United States; not even Muslim nations from the Middle East have achieved the status of America's scariest enemy.

    Russia has a military budget of some $70 billion annually and an army of 771,000 active personnel. It can, according to US intelligence operatives, easily decide who will become the next President of the United States, hack any government service, including power plants and voting machines, and has total direct control over minds of almost half America's citizens by broadcasting dark propaganda waves. That means some 150 million people are American zombies for Russia. But a 2016 Ipsos study indicated that only about 8 million people in the United States watch Russia Today TV channel each week, although the number is observed to be growing rapidly

    Something about those two figures, 8 million and 150 million, does not add up, and that discrepancy is tufta.

    When asked by a German DPA reporter about how Russia would prove its innocence in cyberattack accusations, Lavrov replied:

    "To be honest, I'm not going to prove anything to you. I thought that in Germany, as well as many other countries, exists the presumption of innocence. So, it's you who should prove things."

    "We've seen some attempts to prove [these allegations], that both the British and their colleagues in the US (who tried to make things worse for the oncoming [US] administration) try to discard now… Some rogue phony from MI6… I can keep listing."

    A screen with the logo of the Sputnik international news agency and radio
    © Sputnik/ Alexandr Kryazhev
    EU Parliament Approves Resolution Equating Sputnik, RT to Daesh Propaganda
    Currently, United States intelligence has not provided substantial proof that Russia has meddled with the United States's elections, or anything else.

    Lavrov pointed out that Russia proposed new international legislation to criminalize hacking, within the OSCE framework, but this proposal was denied.

    "The people who refuse to work on universal rules of order in information space, on common efforts against cyber crimes, these very people claim we took the whole world under our control," he added.

    Lavrov said that he has seen a BBC report about a special counterintelligence group created by the CIA, which includes FBI, NSA, Office of Director of National Intelligence, US Ministry of Justice and US Ministry of Finance representatives, who have been investigating President-lect Donald Trump's financial ties with Russia.

    "If all this team of respected institutions managed to dig only what they made public, they should be fired for spending money in vain," Lavrov pointed out.

    Commenting on a journalist's question about whether the largely debunked "compromising material" on Trump and Russian hacking allegations are links of same chain, Lavrov said:

    Members of the Syrian Civil Defence, known as the White Helmets, take a selfie with their certificates after taking part in a training session in the rebel-held eastern Ghouta area, east of the capital Damascus, on November 22, 2016
    © AFP 2016/ AMER ALMOHIBANY
    Heroes or Zeroes? Questions Raised About Upright Image of 'White Helmets'
    "These are convulsions based on wider context that wish only to confront Donald Trump and Russia. These are convulsions of those who understand that their time is out; who understand that promoting values of permissiveness both in everyday life and foreign affairs becomes impossible, because there are serious people who want to take care of problems of their nations and their people. The time of foreign affairs demagogues is out."

    "All kinds of fake news is being created," he said, pointing out that tufta is commonly initiated by US officials.

    "This tufta is presented as truth by a news service financed by the State Department of the United States of America."

    "Probably, someone wanted to forget what [Edward] Snowden said three years ago, how the US National Security Agency hacked into Al Jazeera, the Aeroflot tickets booking system, the domestic conference communication at the UN and wiretapped [French President Francois] Hollande, [German Chancellor Angela] Merkel and the EU leadership," he said.

    "Remind your readers that these episodes that became known and are confirmed by facts were unnoticed by those who now cry based on tufta and lies that Russia poses a cyber threat," Lavrov stressed.

    Maybe shares of tufta should be traded on US stock exchanges.

      cast235
      Russia understands that west PROPAGANDA will never end. This began mostly in Georgia 2008. I'm sure before, but Georgia spilled the beans.
      BUSH was CONFIDENT, Russia was an open book, and had NOTHING to counter what was planted in Georgia by NATO. Israel sent SPIKE and other nasty stuff.
      REASON, ISRAEL had a diplomatic BURN from Russia. Oh if that HURTS. TALK 24/7 !! NATAN goes to a BATHROOM and a RUSSIAN is talking on the DOOR!!! I wouldn't wish that to NO ONE.

      But west was way more surprised that after years of not producing weapons, Russia WON easily. That was a NAIVE deal by Russia.
      Russia can NEVER risk be without weapons. Why? RESOURCES, LANDS.
      Russia should recuperate it's lands back. NOT all ex Soviet states UNLESS they wish to, but at least ORIGINAL LANDS of Russia.
      They do NOT understand at west, but is in RUSSIA where the next BOOM will happen. ANd be like NOTHING no one ever seen, IF Russia STOPS DRAGGING FEET, and waiting for others to DO things.
      THINK U.S ,E.U NATO don't know this?

      I recall, MERKEL protesting that Russia went visit a country , and this country CHANGED STANCE, just by talking with RUSSIA!!!
      SHE ACTUALLY said this. Was before 2014. And they will always be trying coups, regime changes, and wars . IF Russia reduces nuke carriers and delivery systems, it will be way easier to neutralize before a per-emptive strike.
      Russia should NOT touch the topic. ANd not trust. Last disarmament saw the TYPHOON becoming a RUBBER DUCKY. EVERYONE , even an European army, NATO can have mid range weapons. ONLY Russia the BUFFOON'S CAN'T.
      U.S cannot but all other countries CAN!!
      So I see this as outright STUPID.
      I would had NEVER ,EVER signed arms reductions.
      What Russia CAN do is , reduce the amount of NUCLEAR WARHEADS. THAT is ok. I would shave them to 1,300, unlimited deliveries.
      And NO verification. Russia doesn't need tat. Russia can do it by itself. FORGET what west wants or say!!

      BUT to do this, there should be a DOC at UNSC, limiting the nuclear warheads at all countries that are nuclear military powers to 1,300 heads, ONLY.

      ISRAEL MUST show it's nuclear equipment. Time to end the SOILED BABY tactics,.
      siberianhusky
      Lavrov as usual the man.
      Putin and Lavrov best political team in the world putting the rest to shame.
