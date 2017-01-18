Former US Spy Chief Woolsey Urges Trump, CIA to 'Calm Down,' Stop Public Feud

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Woolsey stepped up with comments following an article in the Wall Street Journal in which outgoing CIA Director John Brennan said he was angry over Trump’s earlier allegations about intelligence leaks.
"Everybody needs to calm down," Woolsey told MSNBC on Tuesday. "They need to talk to one another. They need to start working together because they’re going to have run spies for the country and write intelligence analyses for the country… They [intelligence officers] need to have the confidence of the president and his near advisers."
At issue was a dossier alleging that Russia had compiled information on Trump behavior during earlier visits to Moscow that could be used to blackmail the president-elect.
Russia has called the information junk and Woolsey echoed the assessment.
"I was surprised that they [the CIA] went first to members of Congress before they went to him [Trump], Woolsey said. "If something comes in that’s clearly junk like this stuff was, and you decide that the president to be needs to know about it… you go first and foremost privately to him [Trump] and say ‘look at this, we know it’s junk, but you need to know about it.’"
"Maybe they [the State Department] need to invite some of the CIA people to the State Department," Woolsey noted.
Woolsey added that the senior people in the State Department and CIA — most of them — thought former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton would be their next boss and are having a difficult time coming to terms with the incoming Trump presidency.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete You know the drill, Woolsey, or have you forgotten that the CIA is NOT above the President, or even the President-elect. If you want this matter quieted, speak to those who fear no man in the intelligence department. It was Truman who put the CIA monster together, and it was JFk and Bobby who saw that it had gotten too big for its britches and wanted to dismantle it. It is NOT above the President or the American people. Change is still coming, and let's hope that another President is not killed by the intelligence community. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete He right that TRUMP should get calm down. And go by corporations creating jobs and opportunity. Planning for DETROIT . and so on.
marcanhalt
cast235
TRUMP and PUTIN have in common the same. They can't talk without creating a MESS. PUTIN is a great leader, and so will be TRUMP IF he play the right cards and talk less.