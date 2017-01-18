Register
02:56 GMT +318 January 2017
Live
    Search
    In this Dec. 13, 2016 file photo, President-elect Donald Trump gestures while speaking at a rally in West Allis, Wis. Donald Trump says America cannot let Israel be treated with such total disdain and disrespect.

    Former US Spy Chief Woolsey Urges Trump, CIA to 'Calm Down,' Stop Public Feud

    © AP Photo/ Evan Vucci
    US
    Get short URL
    216022

    President-elect Donald Trump and the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) need to tone down their criticism of each other in the US media and privately cooperate on spying and producing intelligence reports, former CIA Director James Woolsey said in a television interview.

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Woolsey stepped up with comments following an article in the Wall Street Journal in which outgoing CIA Director John Brennan said he was angry over Trump’s earlier allegations about intelligence leaks.

    "Everybody needs to calm down," Woolsey told MSNBC on Tuesday. "They need to talk to one another. They need to start working together because they’re going to have run spies for the country and write intelligence analyses for the country… They [intelligence officers] need to have the confidence of the president and his near advisers."

    At issue was a dossier alleging that Russia had compiled information on Trump behavior during earlier visits to Moscow that could be used to blackmail the president-elect.

    Russia has called the information junk and Woolsey echoed the assessment.

    "I was surprised that they [the CIA] went first to members of Congress before they went to him [Trump], Woolsey said. "If something comes in that’s clearly junk like this stuff was, and you decide that the president to be needs to know about it… you go first and foremost privately to him [Trump] and say ‘look at this, we know it’s junk, but you need to know about it.’"

    US President-elect Donald Trump gives a press conference January 11, 2017 in New York
    © AFP 2016/ DON EMMERT
    Ex MI6 Spy Who Compiled Trump ‘Golden Showers’ Report Was FBI Source for FIFA Scandal
    Woolsey also weighed in on a report by the Washington Free Beacon news web site that the US Department of State has offered its staff stress and anger management seminars to help cope with the upcoming Trump presidency.

    "Maybe they [the State Department] need to invite some of the CIA people to the State Department," Woolsey noted.

    Woolsey added that the senior people in the State Department and CIA — most of them — thought former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton would be their next boss and are having a difficult time coming to terms with the incoming Trump presidency.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    Penthouse Offers $1 Million for Trump Golden Shower Video
    4Chan Users Claim to be Source of Trump 'Golden Shower in Moscow' Hoax
    Is FBI Investigating Trump Over Moscow ‘Golden Shower’ Orgies?
    Tags:
    GoldenShower, CIA, Donald Trump, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      marcanhalt
      You know the drill, Woolsey, or have you forgotten that the CIA is NOT above the President, or even the President-elect. If you want this matter quieted, speak to those who fear no man in the intelligence department. It was Truman who put the CIA monster together, and it was JFk and Bobby who saw that it had gotten too big for its britches and wanted to dismantle it. It is NOT above the President or the American people. Change is still coming, and let's hope that another President is not killed by the intelligence community.
    • Reply
      cast235
      He right that TRUMP should get calm down. And go by corporations creating jobs and opportunity. Planning for DETROIT . and so on.
      TRUMP and PUTIN have in common the same. They can't talk without creating a MESS. PUTIN is a great leader, and so will be TRUMP IF he play the right cards and talk less.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    'Triumf' and Glory: Russia's Advanced S-400 Regiment Enters Service in Crimea
    'Triumf' and Glory: Russia's Advanced S-400 Regiment Enters Service in Crimea
    Hard Brexit
    Hard Brexit
    Plane crash in Bishkek
    Plane Crash in Bishkek

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok