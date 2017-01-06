Register
03:56 GMT +306 January 2017
Live
    Search
    hacking

    Anti-Logic: FBI Blind To DNC Servers Before Accusing Russia of Cyberattack

    Pixabay
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    720703

    Six months after the FBI began accusing Russia of a cyber breach, the agency still has not requested access to hacked Democratic National Committee servers, according to a DNC spokesman.

    Further, an intelligence official told BuzzFeed News that no representative of the vast network of US intelligence services has conducted any form of original forensic analysis of those servers. Nevertheless, President Obama ordered the expulsion of almost three-dozen Russian diplomats, adding to his tarnished reputation as "deporter in chief."

    Eric Walker, deputy communications director at the DNC, told BuzzFeed that the FBI, Justice Department, and US Attorney General’s offices asked the DNC to cooperate on a host of issues, but that the FBI, in particular, "never requested access to the DNC’s computer servers." Instead, the agency relied on CrowdStrike, a for-profit security business headquartered in California, as the basis of its allegations. "CrowdStrike is pretty good," the intelligence official remarked.

    “There’s no reason to believe” that CrowdStrike’s determination was not "accurate," the official claimed. A philosopher worth his salt would be quick to point out to the intelligence official that he had committed a classic fallacy in informal logic. Just because CrowdStrike’s credibility has not been disproved, does not prove that Crowdstrike is credible. The fallacy is so old it even has a latin name, argumentum ad ignoratium, ‘the argument from ignorance.’

    Cyber crime
    © Photo: PIxabay
    Nearly Half of Grizzly Steppe's 'Russian Hacking' IP Addresses Prove Nothing

    The 13-page issue brief proffered by the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security at no point mentions that federal agencies conducted an independent investigation of compromised DNC servers. This level of oversight is difficult to believe. Instead, the ‘joint analysis report’ is packed with banal, boilerplate advice for IT professionals, such as "A commitment to good cybersecurity and best practices is critical to protecting networks and systems. Here are some questions you may want to ask your organization to help prevent and mitigate against attacks."

    A recent analysis found that 43 percent of the suspicious IPs allegedly used by Russia were in fact  simple Tor exit nodes, meaning that anyone using a Tor web browser, whether from the UK, Fiji, or mom’s  basement in Ohio could be implicated as an elite Russian hacker.

    Jeffrey Carr, a cybersecurity expert based in Seattle, Washington, recently wrote that the report "adds nothing" to lawmakers' call for bullet-proof evidence. "The problem is," Carr told Radio Sputnik’s Brian Becker on Thursday’s episode of Loud & Clear, "none" of the tools used in the hack "have ever been identified conclusively or even have one instance of technical evidence that links them to any Russian government agency,” only linking to "Russian speaking hackers," Carr noted, which "nobody is addressing," in the current debate. This position largely lines up with Kremlin spokesman Dimitri Peskov’s stance that accusations of Kremlin meddling in US elections are groundless.

    Bill Binney, former NSA whistleblower and technical cryptanalyst and mathematician, recently contributed to a post in which writers concluded that the “DNC and HRC servers alleged to have been hacked were, in fact, not hacked.” The NSA would be able to trace such a hack, according to the analysis conducted by Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity. Instead, the authors "conclude that the emails were leaked by an insider," similar to revelations made by Edward Snowden and Chelsea Manning.

    Washington Post
    © AP Photo/ Pablo Martinez Monsivais
    Sorry, Again! Washington Post’s Story on Russian Hackers Accessing US Power Grid was Fake News

    Nevertheless, Obama’s administration seized a Russian summer house, or "dacha," on Maryland’s Eastern Shore, which media outlets claimed was spy compound. Former US ambassador to Russia, Michael Mcfaul, said that he used to send his children there to go water skiing. Other nefarious uses of the property include grilling nuclear-Russian shish kabobs.

    Related:

    Clapper Stands Behind Claims Russia Responsible for DNC Hack
    Trump, Staff Call Russia Hack Claims 'Ridiculous,' 'Insane;' Senators Want Probe
    DHS Secretary Refuses to Comment on Clinton Claims Russia Behind Election Hack
    Neo-Con's Change of Heart? Bolton Says 'Russia Hack' May Have Been a False Flag
    'Proportional Response': Did the White House Just Threaten to Hack Russia?
    Tags:
    Hack, DNC, DOJ, FBI, CrowdStrike, Barack Obama, Jeffrey Carr, Brian Becker, Washington
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      michael
      there's an old saying, something about a scoundrel taking refuge in a nation's security, or words to that effect.
    • Reply
      marcanhaltin reply tomichael(Show commentHide comment)
      michael, Patriotism is the last refuge of a scoundrel
    • Reply
      marcanhalt
      The longer Ignorance is allowed to be veiled, the more that reason will prevail. In this case, there is no smoking gun, and not even a messy 'crime scene' after all of the 17 agencies have had their way with one. This one will go down in Obama's (b)anal history.
    • Reply
      michaelin reply tomarcanhalt(Show commentHide comment)
      marcanhalt, yes, that's the one! Thanks! :)
    • Reply
      marcanhaltin reply tomichael(Show commentHide comment)
      michael, I got your back!
    • Reply
      francescoslossel
      another mountain of bad smellings shit, maybe for FBI to build bridges is too difficoult so they choose for an easyer way...
    • Reply
      Darrell R
      People claim that all numerous agencies agree that the Russians did this hack and passed the information on to wikileaks the reality is that people within those agencies agree, but at the same time there are people in all those agencies that admit they aren't fully convinced.

      During Obama's administration, virtually every US government agency has been reportedly been hacked by foreign governments. This includes the US power grid, the social security, intelligence agencies, Etc.... Most of these got little media coverage. The DNC and Podesta accounts are certainly significant, but these are not government sights.

      Unlike all these government agencies that got hacked, the DNC, Clinton and Podesta are the ones that get all the attention. Nobody, not China, Russia or the more than thirty nations that they claim are known for hacking got sanctions over any other hacks and many of them are just as serious an accusation.

      So far congress has not been shown any real evidence of these hacks, just speeches about hacking and assurances that this happened. Even if they prove that the Russians did do a hacks on these sights, that does not mean that this is where wikileaks got this information. It just proves espionage, and virtually all nations do that. It's not likely that anyone would sanction every nation that does that.

      Wikileaks has been around for years and has exposed plenty of government activities. Nothing new except with this you get sanctions. Just a political stunt.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    The Jewel of Cambodia: Wonders and Mysteries of Angkor
    The Jewel of Cambodia: Wonders and Mysteries of Angkor
    Pornography Victims in Utah May Soon Be Able to Sue for Damages.
    Utah Porn Prohibition?
    Stages of sparkling wine production
    'I'm Drinking the Stars!' How Champagne is Made

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok