03:37 GMT +330 December 2016
    Russian 'Spy Compound'

    Harsh US Sanctions Ban Russian Use Of Maryland’s Grills, Ocean Views

    © NBC Washington
    439023

    Ruthless US sanctions have banned the use of a highly-private and strategically placed Russian “spy compound,” a vacation retreat center in Maryland where families grilled burgers, hot dogs, and maybe even nuclear-Russian shish kebobs.

    On Thursday unmarked SUVs surrounded a Maryland property belonging to the Russian Embassy to the United States to send a clear signal: Russians are not welcome any more.The Obama administration designated the vacation retreat as a compound used for ‘spying purposes’ without expanding on what kind of spying was going on in the remote location. 

    Unsurprisingly, it is extremely difficult to justify intelligence gathering here, as no military base or government building can be found anywhere nearby and everyone in the neighborhood has known for decades that the spot is a retreat for Russian diplomats and their families. If you had been a spy, coming here would be the best way to blow your cover. Nevertheless, this quaint family vacation spot is what the US has targeted in their latest round of sanctions.

    Unmarked Vehicles Outside Russian Retreat Center
    © NBC News Washington
    Unmarked Vehicles Outside Russian Retreat Center

    ​Google maps gives a detailed look at this 'spy nest,' revealing several wooden summer houses and a 1920s Georgian-style abode to be the home of some of Russia’s most lethal weapons, including lush magnolia, cypress, and boxwood trees. With great views and perfectly-charbroiled steaks on the way, maybe the Obamas want to spend some vacation time there themselves.

    Russian Vacation Retreat Compound
    © Google Maps
    Russian Vacation Retreat Compound
    The Washington Life magazine previously ran a feature on the covert operations center, revealing that the "dacha" (that’s Russian for summer house), is a cherished getaway. "It’s a Russian tradition," Yuri Ushakov, the Russian Ambassador at the time, told the magazine. "You will find Moscow empty on Saturdays and Sundays, even in winter. A dacha is a good place to spend time outdoors with family and friends."

    ​​However, the Obama administration felt that enough is enough, and it was time to put an end to these egregious activities. Russian diplomats, after all, should not have too much fun while in the US, as, otherwise, they might like it here and become too friendly with Americans, something that the outgoing administration has worked hard to prevent at all costs — even if it seriously complicates the lives of US diplomats in Russia. After all, there’s no doubt that Moscow will take similar measures toward Americans, as the diplomatic tradition requires. But who cares, if you can have another great headline, and show how tough you are on the Russians. And their barbeque. 

    Maryland
      michael
      that's the clever american...show the world how stupid and small minded you are. (sarcasm aimed the the usg and agencies) Maybe they are the qualities of the 'american century' that obumma was so exceptionally proud of? :)
      jasin reply tomichael(Show commentHide comment)
      michael, The problem is that Obama isn't even an Amer4ican.
      michaelin reply tojas(Show commentHide comment)
      jas, you've raised a core issue I believe. It may be acceptable under the constitution to be born of an american national, but there is more to being an American than simply that. Isn't it also the time and place that you live in that makes you an American? Being a child of the diaspora (such as obama) of whatever nation / culture, also means that you too miss something of the core culture of your forebears. An example would be the sense of the Rodina that is missing from those Russians born overseas or those who spend their formative years in countries in the west etc. :)
