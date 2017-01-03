Pentagon Confident Missile Defense System Will Protect US if N Korea Attacks

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The United States is highly confident its layered ballistic missile defense system will protect the homeland against an attack by North Korea, Department of Defense spokesman Peter Cook said in a press briefing on Tuesday.
"North Korea, and its enablers, have been warned repeatedly that using advanced ballistic missile technologies is unacceptable," Cook stated. "We have high confidence that the US Ballistic Layered System will protect the US Homeland and its allies."
The US missile defense system includes the land and sea based AEGIS, Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) and ground based interceptors located in the US state of Alaska.
South Korea is rushing to complete installation of the US THAAD system.
Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!
All comments
Show new comments (0)
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete [The Pentagon spokesman said Washington was confident that the US Ballistic
double bonus
Layered System is capable of defending the country from a North Korean attack.]
I don't see why anyone would ever doubt that. It is obvious that North Korea launching an ICBM missile at the US, would only lead to their own destruction.
So, why all the UN Sanctions, if the DPRK cannot possibly be a threat to the USA?