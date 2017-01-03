Register
22:52 GMT +303 January 2017
    Two Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) interceptors are launched during a successful intercept test.

    Pentagon Confident Missile Defense System Will Protect US if N Korea Attacks

    © Flickr/ U.S. Missile Defense Agency
    Military & Intelligence
    18610

    The Pentagon spokesman said Washington was confident that the US Ballistic Layered System is capable of defending the country from a North Korean attack.

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The United States is highly confident its layered ballistic missile defense system will protect the homeland against an attack by North Korea, Department of Defense spokesman Peter Cook said in a press briefing on Tuesday.

    "North Korea, and its enablers, have been warned repeatedly that using advanced ballistic missile technologies is  unacceptable," Cook stated. "We have high confidence that the US Ballistic Layered System will protect the US Homeland and its allies."

    China North Korea Border
    © AP Photo/ Ng Han Guan, File
    Beijing Reiterates Its Commitment to Denuclearization of Korean Peninsula
    On January 1, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said in a speech that North Korea was in the final stages of preparation to test-launch an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM).

    The US missile defense system includes the land and sea based AEGIS, Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) and ground based interceptors located in the US state of Alaska.

    South Korea is rushing to complete installation of the US THAAD system.

      double bonus
      [The Pentagon spokesman said Washington was confident that the US Ballistic
      Layered System is capable of defending the country from a North Korean attack.]

      I don't see why anyone would ever doubt that. It is obvious that North Korea launching an ICBM missile at the US, would only lead to their own destruction.
      So, why all the UN Sanctions, if the DPRK cannot possibly be a threat to the USA?
