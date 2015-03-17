Register
    A TV screen at a shopping mall in Hong Kong shows a news report of former CIA employee and NSA whistleblower Edward Snowden.

    Top Secret NSA Documents Leak by Snowden Resulted in 'Few Changes'

    Vincent Yu, File
    Military & Intelligence
    Ekaterina Blinova
    0 63

    The leak of the NSA documents by Edward Snowden has resulted in a "very few changes" to the modus operandi of the US intelligence agency and its partners, says Norway's spy chief.

    Kjell Grandhagen, the chief of the Norwegian Intelligence Service (NIS) minimized the impact of Edward Snowden's revelations.

    "My main observation is that the Snowden leaks have resulted in very few fundamental changes to how intelligence services work. Some changes to legislation and duties have taken place, but in the main business continues as before," he stated, addressing to the Oslo Military Society.

    Internet surveillance
    © Flickr/ Poster Boy
    Quarter of US Citizens Changed Technology Use After Snowden Revelations
    The NSA documents, released by Snowden, indicated close cooperation between NIS and NSA. One of the documents, entitled "Norway – Last 30 days" showed that NIS registered almost 33,186,042 phones calls in the period between December 12, 2012 and January 8, 2013.

    However, Kjell Grandhagen noted that in many states intelligence budgets have been increasing since mid-2013, when Snowden exposed a large-scale surveillance activity of the American security agency. The NIS chief emphasized the importance of data collection on ordinary civilians, citing security concerns and pointing to an imminent threat to Europe posed currently by Islamic extremists.

    "Sometimes I hear people say, 'Of course NIS should be allowed to use any methods it needs to hunt down terrorists, but there are lots of types of monitoring we do not want'. To those people, I say, 'It is very easy to keep track of the terrorists we already know the identity of, but this is not today's challenge," the head of the Norwegian Intelligence Service noted.

    According to the Norwegian intelligence chief, there are a large number of potential terrorists security services know nothing about. Referring to a proverbial "needle in the haystack," Kjell Grandhagen noted that NIS was actually looking "for a straw with about the same color and length as the other straw stalks," possessing no information about potential evil-doers. "That is today's challenge," he underscored.

