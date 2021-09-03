Register
08:49 GMT03 September 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    An Afghan girl stands among widows clad in burqas during a cash for work project by humanitarian organisation CARE International in Kabul, Afghanistan January 6, 2010

    Foreign Aid May Have Exacerbated Afghan Conflict, Experts Warn

    © REUTERS / AHMAD MASOOD
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    by
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/1b/1083726569_0:61:3000:1749_1200x675_80_0_0_130b7e221133cbb691c427b39605d233.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/202109031083785839-foreign-aid-may-have-exacerbated-afghan-conflict-experts-warn/

    In the words of SIGAR Special Inspector John Sopko, the West “poured in too much money, too quickly and above all with too little control”, which allowed warlords and local bosses to become extremely rich.

    The Taliban takeover that followed the ignominious US-led retreat; the ouster of the West-backed government has spurred a re-evaluation of overseas aid to Afghanistan, its extent and placement.

    Several experts have argued that the lack of control over aid to Afghanistan may have actually exacerbated the situation in the war-torn country.

    “I believe it is a correct assessment that aid funds without sufficient control may have aggravated the conflict. Even well-controlled aid can contribute to conflicts,” Heléne Lackenbauer, research leader and Afghanistan expert at the Swedish Defence Research Agency (FOI), told the Swedish newspaper Dagens Nyheter.

    She cited the disintegration of the country's traditional decision-making structure, with autonomous clans mediating and negotiating with each other, a process that began as early as the 1980s when the US supported religious mujahedin leaders with money and weapons to fight the former Soviet Union.

    “It destroyed the structure of society and has continued and escalated, especially after 2001. It has intensified injustices and exacerbated the war. The old saying goes: 'When it rains manna from heaven, the poor have no spoon',” Heléne Lackenbauer said.

    Iranian-Canadian researcher Saeed Parto, who has lived and worked in Afghanistan since 2006, argued that that corruption in the aid system has had an adverse effect on the developments in the country.

    “It definitely has. That money has been given to authorities and organisations that say that the money goes to one thing, but in reality it has gone elsewhere. No matter where it ends up, it is clear that it is harmful. When funds are paid out, it is almost impossible to follow up, as the donor organisation's employees cannot be physically present due to the security situation. This makes it difficult to work, even for organisations that don't use the system,” he told Dagens Nyheter.

    According to John Sopko, Special Inspector at SIGAR, the US agency that monitors aid and reconstruction projects in Afghanistan, the lack of control over the international community's aid funds has contributed to exacerbating the long-running conflict in the country.

    In the words of Sopko, the West “poured in too much money, too quickly and above all with too little control”. This, according to Sopko, allowed warlords and local bosses to become extremely rich.

    Afghan refugees enter Afghan territory after leaving Iran at the Islam Qala border crossing in Kohsan, Herat, west of Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, 11 November 2012.
    © AP Photo / Hoshang Hashimi
    'We Will Never Go Back to 2015': Sweden Doesn't Believe in New Refugee Wave Despite Afghan Crisis
    Sweden alone has given Afghanistan SEK 13 billion ($1.5 billion) in aid over the past 20 years. According to the Swedish Finance Ministry, the aid has financed vital humanitarian efforts, children's schooling and maternity care, making an important difference. At the same time, it admitted that development cooperation in the country has been “challenging”, not least due to a lack of capacity in central government and a lack of coordination.

    Between 2002 and 2009 alone, Afghanistan received $35 billion of international aid, much of which has been looted in the process and never reached the intended recipients. In 2020, the aid-dependent country was pledged another $12 billion over the next four years. However, the Taliban takeover cast a shadow of doubt over future of foreign aid. Among others, Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde proclaimed that the Taliban will not receive “one red cent”.

    Related:

    'We're F*cking Abandoning American Citizens': Alleged US Military Messages Describe Afghan Pullout
    Final US Troops in Afghanistan Find Silver Lining Amidst ‘Apocalyptic’ Scenes
    ‘Bad Policy, Badly Implemented’: UK, Allies Afghanistan Exit Blasted as ‘Crassly-Handled Surrender’
    Tags:
    Afghan War, Afghanistan, foreign aid
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Destroyed cars are seen under debris from a collapsed facade after Hurricane Ida made landfall in Thibodaux, Louisiana, US, 1 September 2021.
    Catastrophic Hurricane Ida Batters US, Devastates Major Cities
    Post-Pullout Stipulations
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse