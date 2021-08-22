Register
18:04 GMT22 August 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Evacuee children wait for the next flight after being manifested at Hamid Karzai International Airport, in Kabul, Afghanistan, August 19, 2021

    Europe Dreads 2015-Style Refugee Crisis. Will the US Share the Burden?

    © REUTERS / US MARINES
    World
    Get short URL
    by
    1 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/16/1083686484_0:320:3072:2048_1200x675_80_0_0_8c09b3ece858dd0716d2356bf55275a1.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202108221083686287-europe-dreads-2015-style-refugee-crisis-will-the-us-share-the-burden-/

    NATO member states have evacuated at least 12,000 people from Afghanistan in the past week following the Taliban’s* capture of Kabul on 15 August. But thousands more, including translators who assisted the US mission in the country, are anxious to get out.

    With vivid memories of the 2015 humanitarian disaster, the world is cautiously waiting to see whether the Taliban’s power grab in Afghanistan will result in a new refugee crisis and whether the EU will be the one to take the hit again.

    “EU has the capacity to take in refugees and allocate them along all 27 member-states”, says Dimitris Rapidis, a co-founder of the Bridging Europe think tank. “But the Syria crisis has shown that many European leaders are not willing to cooperate with each other, so they are already preparing themselves to seal the borders”.

    In Austria, a country that already hosts 40,000 refugees from Afghanistan, Chancellor Sebastian Kurz pledged not to take any more Afghan newcomers while he is in office. Germany, which is home to the biggest number of Syrian and Afghan refugees in comparison to any other Western nation, said it would only accommodate some 10,000 at-risk people from Afghanistan. Others have to be sheltered in neighbouring states, Chancellor Angela Merkel said.

    In this photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, civilians prepare to board a plane during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport, Kabul, Afghanistan, Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021.
    © AP Photo / Staff Sgt. Victor Mancilla
    In this photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, civilians prepare to board a plane during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport, Kabul, Afghanistan, Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021.

    Greece has particularly designated Turkey - home to some 3.6 million Syrians and hundreds of thousands of Afghans - as a “safe” spot for the mission. Unsurprisingly, these talks have left President Recep Tayyip Erdogan quite frustrated.

    On Thursday, he warned that his country has “no duty, responsibility or obligation to be Europe's refugee warehouse”.

    “It is quite obvious that the push factors relating to human rights violations and imposition of Islamic law will increase the number of people who want to flee”, explains Metin Corbatir, head of the Ankara-based Research Centre on Asylum and Migration. “My personal belief is that eventually [a] few millions of Afghan people will move towards Turkey's borders in the course of more than a year”.

    The issue has already become “politically very sensitive” for Turkey, adds Corbatir.

    If Not Turkey Then… the US?

    In the last decade, Germany, Hungary, Sweden, and Greece have been the most popular recipients of the 630,000 Afghans seeking asylum in the EU, according to the bloc's statistics agency.

    Corbatir believes that “there are at least initially more sympathies to Afghan refugees in comparison to that of Syrians” in Europe due to the perception that the people are fleeing their home “out of fear of a Radical Islamic group which is considered as a terrorist group”.

    But French President Emmanuel Macron has signalled that Europe is not interested in reliving the challenges of 2015 alone. The alternatives might be to shift responsibility not only to neighbouring countries, but also to the US, whose rapid withdrawal from the country after a 20-year military presence has left the nation reeling. 

    “The US should accept refugees from Afghanistan and generously contribute to burden-sharing”, says Dimitris Rapidis. The analyst believes that Washington needs to “cooperate with the EU, Iran and Turkey and facilitate the entire process for asylum-seekers”.

    Paolo Salom, a political observer at Corriere della Sera, says it’s possible that the US will “absorb part of the possible future refugees” due to its responsibility for what has happened, but doesn’t believe that a “2015-style refugee influx” is forthcoming. Afghanistan is not at Europe’s doorstep, he notes, and there is a big chance that Afghanistan will start to “function as a state”, albeit not one the West would probably have liked.

    A man instructs people to queue as they stand with their belongings outside Kabul airport, Afghanistan, August 22, 2021 in this still image taken from video
    © REUTERS / REUTERS TV
    A man instructs people to queue as they stand with their belongings outside Kabul airport, Afghanistan, August 22, 2021 in this still image taken from video

    So far, the US has pledged to welcome some 10,000 Afghans out of those who have left the country in the past days, while the UK said it would take some 5,000 Afghan refugees this year and a total of 20,000 in the coming years for resettlement.

    Three European countries that have for years been craving EU membership – Albania, Kosovo and North Macedonia – have now agreed to temporarily shelter Afghan civilians who have worked with the US and other NATO states in the country while their American visas are processed. Similar plans are under review in Qatar, Uganda, and Colombia, The Guardian reported.

    But it seems that with all the politics around, Europe is still at a lower risk of a potential avalanche of refugees in the coming years than Afghanistan’s direct neighbours. According to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, out of 2.6 million Afghan refugees outside of the country, 90% live in neighbouring Iran and Pakistan.

    UNHCR official Farha Bhoyroo working in Iran told the AP that they have not witnessed a big influx of Afghans coming to the country in recent days following the Taliban's rise to power:

    “So far numbers are quite stable", she said. 

    But most analysts would agree that after just seven days with the Taliban in power, it’s simply too early to tell what will come next and who will suffer more.

    *The Taliban is a terrorist group banned in Russia and many other countries.

    Tags:
    Afghanistan, Joe Biden, United States, Austria, Germany, refugees, European Union, refugee crisis
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    An Afghan army soldier walks past Mine Resistant Ambush Protected vehicles, MRAPs, that were left after the American military left Bagram air base, in Parwan province north of Kabul, Afghanistan, Monday, 5 July 2021.
    A Look at Afghanistan's Military Bases After the Hasty US Pullout
    Tune Changin' Joe
    Tune Changin' Joe
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse