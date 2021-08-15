Taliban Reportedly Seize Jalalabad, One of Biggest Cities of Afghanistan

Jalalabad, located in the eastern part of Afghanistan, was one of the two big cities in the country that remained under the Afghan government control, along with the capital city of Kabul.

The Taliban captured Jalalabad, the capital of Nangarhar province in Afghanistan, on early Sunday, The Associated Press reported, citing the locals and the militants.

An Afghan lawmaker told The AP that the Taliban seized the city after elders negotiated the fall of the government there.

"We woke up this morning to the Taliban white flags all over the city. They entered without fighting," said resident Ahmad Wali, cited by AFP.

Spokesman of the Political Office of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan took to Twitter to share a video, writing in the description that it shows "residents of Jalalabad welcoming Mujahideen".

جلال اباد ښار اوسيدونکي د مجاهدينو هرکلي ته راوتلي.



مردم جلال به استقبال مجاهدین بر آمده اند.



أهالي جلال آباد خرجوا لاستقبال المجاهدین. والمجاهدون قد دخلوها. pic.twitter.com/Ts8B5Ivbc3 — Dr.M.Naeem (@IeaOffice) August 15, 2021

Jalalabad was among the two big cities that remained under the control of the Afghan government, along with the capital city of Kabul. The Nangarhar province capital is located 118 kilometers away from Kabul.

Different US intelligence assessments reportedly said that the capital could be "isolated" by the Taliban within the next few weeks.

The Taliban surge in Afghanistan followed the US withdrawal from the country, with the militants' swift advance prompting Washington to announce re-deployment of some 3,000 troops earlier in the week, and President Joe Biden increasing it to 5,000 in a Saturday statement. The US, along with several other countries, including the United Kingdom, Denmark, Norway, and Canada, announced that it will be evacuating the diplomatic personnel from Afghanistan.

