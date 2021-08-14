Biden Increases US Troops in Afghanistan to 5,000 For 'Safe Drawdown' of US Personnel

Earlier in the week, the Pentagon announced the re-deployment of 3,000 American troops in Afghanistan to assist in the evacuation of US diplomats as the Taliban continues to advance in the country, the latter asserting that it has established control over 90% of Afghan territory.

US President Joe Biden stated on Saturday that he authorized the deployment of approximately 5,000 US troops in Afghanistan in order to "make sure we can have an orderly and safe drawdown of US personnel and other allied personnel and an orderly and safe evacuation of Afghans who helped our troops during our mission and those at special risk from the Taliban advance".

The president also warned that any action from the Taliban that poses risk to the US personnel or "our mission" in Afghanistan will be met "with a swift and strong US military response".

"I have ordered our armed forces and our intelligence community to ensure that we will maintain the capability and the vigilance to address future terrorist threats from Afghanistan", Biden stated.

The statement also notes that Biden ordered State Secretary Antony Blinken to provide support for the Afghan government as the latter tries to "prevent further bloodshed and pursue a political settlement".

The American president also revealed that he has appointed Ambassador Tracey Jacobson in charge of Washington's efforts to "process, transport, and relocate Afghan special immigrant visa applicants and other Afghan allies."

To finalize the statement, Biden made a promise that he will be the last American president to deal with the war in Afghanistan.

"I was the fourth President to preside over an American troop presence in Afghanistan—two Republicans, two Democrats. I would not, and will not, pass this war onto a fifth", Biden pledged.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW