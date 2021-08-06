Pakistan Rejects Accusations That Terrorists Use Its Territory As Safe Haven

“We totally reject that,” Akram said when asked to comment on the accusation made earlier by the Afghan Ambassador to the United Nations. “Pakistan has eliminated terrorist groups from its soil. There are no safe havens in Pakistan.”
“Our border with Afghanistan is 97% fenced and there is no free flow of people,” he added.
Afghan Ambassador to the UN Ghulam Isaczai said on Friday that his country is prepared to provide the United Nations Security Council with material evidence supporting its claims that Pakistan is providing a supply chain to the Taliban*. Ghulam added that the Afghan government has been in constant contact with the Pakistani government about the matter and has provided Islamabad with the evidence.
The relations between the Afghan government and Pakistan took another hit after the daughter of the Afghan ambassador to Pakistan was kidnapped in Islamabad on July 16. She was reportedly released after several hours of being subjected to torture.
Kabul subsequently recalled its ambassador and senior diplomats from Pakistan and has demanded those responsible for the incident to be punished. The Pakistani Foreign Ministry called the decision unfortunate and regrettable.
Meanwhile, Pakistan is participating in the so-called extended Troika format along with Russia, China and the United States that acts as a mediator in the Afghan conflict.
* A terrorist organization banned in Russia
