Register
11:14 GMT14 July 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    In this image made from April 17, 2021, video released by the Islamic Republic Iran Broadcasting, IRIB, state-run TV, various centrifuge machines line the hall damaged on Sunday, April 11, 2021, at the Natanz Uranium Enrichment Facility, some 200 miles (322 km) south of the capital Tehran, Iran

    Iranian President Rouhani Reveals When Tehran 'Can Produce 90% Uranium'

    © AP Photo / IRIB
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/0e/1083382354_0:4:3377:1903_1200x675_80_0_0_1da32777f67c9983c3d62631bb2e1e8a.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/202107141083382892-iranian-president-rouhani-reveals-when-tehran-can-produce-90-uranium-/

    In April, Tehran notified the IAEA of its intention to begin enriching uranium up to 60 percent purity after an incident at Iran's Natanz nuclear facility that damaged the plant's electricity distribution network.

    Outgoing Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has reiterated the Islamic Republic's readiness to enrich uranium up to 90%.

    Speaking at a Cabinet meeting on Wednesday, Rouhani argued that the "AEOI [Atomic Energy Organisation of Iran] can enrich uranium by 20% and 60% and if one day our reactor needs it, it can produce 90-percent uranium".

    He also touched upon the Trump administration's withdrawal from the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), in 2018.

    In this photo released by the official website of the Office of the Iranian Presidency, President Hassan Rouhani attends a cabinet meeting in Tehran, Iran. File photo.
    © AP Photo
    In this photo released by the official website of the Office of the Iranian Presidency, President Hassan Rouhani attends a cabinet meeting in Tehran, Iran. File photo.

    According to Rouhani, by leaving the JCPOA Trump sought to kill the deal and make Iran's economy collapse, but to no avail.

    The remarks followed the Iranian president insisting in mid-April that Tehran is capable of bringing its level of uranium enrichment to 90% but not for the purpose of creating nuclear weapons.

    "We can already enrich uranium up to 90 percent today if we show determination. However, we said from the very beginning that our nuclear activities are completely peaceful, we stick to our words and do not seek to obtain a nuclear bomb", Rouhani said during a televised address.

    This came after Iran informed the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) of its intention to enrich uranium to 60 percent as soon as possible, an announcement deemed "extremely worrisome from a nuclear non-proliferation perspective" by the EU.

    European External Action Service (EEAS) Deputy Secretary General Enrique Mora and Iranian Deputy at Ministry of Foreign Affairs Abbas Araghchi wait for the start of talks on reviving the 2015 Iran nuclear deal in Vienna, Austria June 20, 2021
    © REUTERS / EU Delegation in Vienna
    Washington 'Looking Forward' to Seeing Direction of Iran Nuclear Deal Talks
    Iran began enriching uranium past the limits set in the 2015 nuclear deal after then-US President Donald Trump unilaterally quit the agreement on 8 May 2018 and reimposed economic sanctions on the Islamic Republic.

    In November 2020, the Iranian Parliament passed a bill dubbed "The Strategic Measure for the Removal of Sanctions", which stipulated intensifying efforts in nuclear research in the wake of the assassination of top Iranian nuclear physicist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh. The document also envisages Iran increasing uranium enrichment levels to 20 percent or more.

    The 2015 nuclear deal saw international economic sanctions lowered against Iran in exchange for its pledge not to develop nuclear weapons and to accept strict limits on its production of refined uranium.

    Related:

    US Return to JCPOA 'Pointless' if Sanctions Are Not Lifted in Action, Iran's Envoy to UN Says
    Iran Studies EU Proposal to Hold Meeting of JCPOA Members With US
    Zarif: Iran to Reverse Remedial Measures If US 'Effectively' Fulfills Its Obligations Under JCPOA
    Tags:
    withdrawal, sanctions, nuclear deal, Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Hassan Rouhani, Iran, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A Maori soldier gestures as New Zealand's soldiers march down the Champs Elysees in Paris during a rehearsal of the annual Bastille Day military parade on 12 July 2016.
    World's Most Bizarre-Looking Military Uniforms
    Moving on Out
    Moving on Out
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse